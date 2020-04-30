What you need to know
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla was unveiled yesterday in a livestream with graphic designer BossLogic.
- Ubisoft has now released the first trailer for Assassin's Creed Valhalla.
- It is set to release holiday 2020.
Ubisoft didn't make us wait long for a full reveal after that initial teaser yesterday. The world premiere trailer is a whopping 4-minutes long, and it paints a beautiful, if bloody, picture of Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Welcome to the land of Vikings.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla is set to release holiday 2020 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, PC, and Stadia.
