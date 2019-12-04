Fortnite Chapter 2 is officially here, and with it comes a significant change to the way players will be leveling up their Battle Pass. While Missions will still be in the game, players will no longer be competing for Battle Stars. Instead, the goal is to get normal XP. With a larger focus on XP and less grinding, players should be able to level up their Battle Pass even faster, earning a variety of rewards on the way.
Unlike Season X's mission setup, there will be no time prestige missions, and the focal point is to simply complete tasks as you play the game. Instead of having to complete the same mission with added difficulty, now you'll just be unlocking new missions as you complete the ones already available to you. The eighth week of Fortnite Chapter 2 isn't live until Thursday morning, but that didn't stop the missions for the week leaking a bit early.
Twitter user iFireMonkey — who is well-known for datamining various Fortnite secrets — uncovered the following list.
Week 8 "Chaos Rising" challenge set pic.twitter.com/JFPPH4XZFg— FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) November 20, 2019
This week features some particularly easy challenges that will mostly just have you either healing yourself of doing damage at certain areas, so don't worry too much about completing them. Since there are no more letters to find, this week marks the start of extra XP being granted for finding the clue in the Chaos Rising loading screen. You can check out the full list of challenges below, and remember, the challenges won't be live until 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Dec. 5.
Chaos Rising Missions
- Search Ammo Boxes at Steamy Stacks or Holly Hedges (0/7).
- Skydive through rings in Steamy Stacks (0/1).
- Complete a Motorboat time trial (0/1).
- Deal damage to opponents from below (0/250).
- Dance at the Green Steel Bridge, the Yellow Steel Bridge, and the Red Steel Bridge (0/1).
- Eliminations with Shotguns (0/3).
- Use a Zipline in different matches (0/2).
- Eliminations from within 5 meters (0/3).
- Search Chests in a single match (0/5).
- Deal damage to opponents while in water (0/500).
- Search the XP Drop hidden in the Chaos Rising Loading Screen (0/1).
As is the case every season, we'll have challenge guides ready for any challenges that might be extra difficult. In the meantime, head out and start collecting some XP!
- Related: How to find the hidden 'T' in Trick Shot Loading Screen
- How to find the Pipeman, Hayman, and the Timber Tent
The Chaos Rising missions will drop Thursday at 9:30 AM EDT.
Is 64GB enough storage for a phone in 2019?
Flagship smartphones, like the Pixel 4 and iPhone 11, still ship with 64GB as the base amount of internal storage. Here in late 2019, is that enough space?
Sundar Pichai is the new CEO of Google's parent company, Alphabet
On December 3, 2019, Larry Page and Sergey Brin announced that they were stepping back from Alphabet and appointing Sundar Pichai as the company's new CEO.
You can now chat in the Google Photos app
Google's pushed a new update to its photo gallery app that lets you chat with friends about the photos you've shared.
Titanfall 2 headlines December's free PS Plus games
If you have a PlayStation Plus membership, then you know about PlayStation's free games of the month. Here are the free games you can get this month with your membership.