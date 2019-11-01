There's no shortage of puzzle games in the Play Store, but few offer as complete an experience as Krystopia: A Puzzle Journey. It's a narrative-driven puzzle game where you play as Nova Dune, a space explorer who's received an unknown distress signal from a nearby planet.

When she lands, she discovers the planet desolate but filled with intricate puzzles that unlock new areas to explore, each filled with clues about the planet and what happened there.

Krystopia combines the escape room-style puzzles found in games like The Room with some of the visual style and gameplay elements from The Witness (which is another great puzzle game worth checking out. It's also available for the NVIDIA Shield TV).

Each level presents you with a bird's eye view of the entire area, and you're able to tap to focus in on points of interest and discover clues. Once you've solved all the puzzles a door will open up to the next room, giving the game the same vibes as an escape room.

I really enjoy Krystopia's colorful and cartoonish visual style. The puzzles start out rather easy by design to teach you what the game wants you to focus on, but they ramp up in difficulty as you progress.

You can download and play through the first two chapters for free and then pay to unlock the rest of the game for just a couple of bucks. The developers say the whole game takes about three or four hours to complete so there's a good amount of challenging content here to enjoy.