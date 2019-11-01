There's no shortage of puzzle games in the Play Store, but few offer as complete an experience as Krystopia: A Puzzle Journey. It's a narrative-driven puzzle game where you play as Nova Dune, a space explorer who's received an unknown distress signal from a nearby planet.
When she lands, she discovers the planet desolate but filled with intricate puzzles that unlock new areas to explore, each filled with clues about the planet and what happened there.
Krystopia combines the escape room-style puzzles found in games like The Room with some of the visual style and gameplay elements from The Witness (which is another great puzzle game worth checking out. It's also available for the NVIDIA Shield TV).
Each level presents you with a bird's eye view of the entire area, and you're able to tap to focus in on points of interest and discover clues. Once you've solved all the puzzles a door will open up to the next room, giving the game the same vibes as an escape room.
I really enjoy Krystopia's colorful and cartoonish visual style. The puzzles start out rather easy by design to teach you what the game wants you to focus on, but they ramp up in difficulty as you progress.
You can download and play through the first two chapters for free and then pay to unlock the rest of the game for just a couple of bucks. The developers say the whole game takes about three or four hours to complete so there's a good amount of challenging content here to enjoy.
Game of the week
Krystopia: A Puzzle Journey
Find the clues to help you solve environmental puzzles in Krystopia, a stylish and colorful first-person puzzle game.
See previous Android Games of the Week
Hulu's offline downloads finally rolling out for Android users
After adding offline downloads earlier this month for iOS devices, Hulu has now added the feature to the Android app.
Google has officially purchased Fitbit for $2.1 billion
Following a report from earlier this week, it's now been confirmed that Google has acquired Fitbit for a total of $2.1 billion.
Should Google have included a fingerprint sensor on the Pixel 4?
Face unlock on the Pixel 4 works incredibly well, but is it good enough to fully replace the fingerprint sensor? Here's what our AC forum members think.
These are the best games included at launch with Google Play Pass
At launch, the Google Play Pass is already packed with some of the best indie games released for Android in the past 10 years.