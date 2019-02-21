Best answer: Yes, you can. On a PlayStation 4 you'll want to use a Solid State Drive (SSD) do so. For PC, an SSD is also recommended, specifically an internal M.2.

What is a Solid State Drive and M.2?

An SSD is a storage device similar to that of a hard disk drive (HDD), except it does not have any moving parts on the inside like the latter. An M.2 is a specific type of SSD that is usually smaller and faster, owing to its next generation form factor.

Why are Anthem's loading times so bad?

There are a lot of factors that go into Anthem's loading times like its graphics, assets, and menus among others, but at the end of the day the game wasn't optimized well by BioWare. Since most people on an PS4 are using some type of HDD as their storage, the loading times are even worse. And because of the sheer volume of loading screens that Anthem requires players to go through just to hop into freeplay or check out some new gear, it can almost feel like most of your time is spent staring at a loading screen instead of having fun playing the game.

Why is an SSD better than an HDD?

As I mentioned before, SSDs don't have any mechanical moving parts. Data is instead stored on flash-memory chips, making it read and transfer information much quicker than an HDD, which uses internal mechanical parts to do the same tasks. By upgrading to an SSD, you'll be cutting down loading times on whatever platform you are using whether it's an PS4 or PC.

Are there other methods to improve loading times?

Sadly, not many that you are in control of. It's always nice to have fast internet speeds, but that won't entirely save you from Anthem's long loading screens. BioWare is also working to optimize and improve HDDs in a day one patch, but an SSD will still be better in comparison. Because of this, your best bet for the fastest performance is an SSD.