U.S. carriers such as T-Mobile and Verizon have announced that they are supporting customers by offering free calls to Ukraine beginning Friday, February 25.

Verizon has announced that it will waive all long-distance fees for calls and texts made to or received from Ukraine. This will last from February 25 through March 10. This also includes business wireless customers and landline phone customers. If you're a Verizon customer in Ukraine, your roaming charges for calls and texting are also being waived. Customers with international calling plans will not use any of their minutes calling Ukraine.

T-Mobile subscribers that it will waive long-distance and international roaming charges for calls and SMS sent to or from the U.S. and Ukraine. This applies to both T-Mobile and Sprint customers as well as prepaid consumer and business customers. This includes calls made within Ukraine to local numbers to cover customers currently roaming in Ukraine.

UScellular has also announced that its customers will be able to make free calls from the U.S. to Ukraine for free from February 25 through March 31. No international dialing rates will be applied to these outbound calls. This will be applied automatically to postpaid customers. Prepaid customers with plans that allow international calling can call customer support at 611 or 1-888-944-9400 to receive credits for applicable calls.

AT&T has joined in offering free unlimited calling from the U.S. to Ukraine. This includes all consumer and business accounts with both prepaid and postpaid plans. AT&T is kicking off this support from February 26 through March 7. AT&T notes that SMS messages to this region are already included with its Mobile Share and Unlimited Texting plans. AT&T also warns customers that they may still receive warnings for these messages but they will not be charged.

Executive vice president and CEO of Verizon Consumer Group said.

During these challenging times, customers need to stay connected with loved ones in Ukraine. Waiving long-distance charges for customers calling Ukraine will help them focus on what matters: communicating with family and loved ones.