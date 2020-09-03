Best Wireless Charging Lamps Android Central 2020

Stylish and functional desk lamps that can do double duty and charge your phone are pretty common nowadays. But as wireless charging is becoming all the rage, and more smartphones are incorporating Qi charging, there are plenty of lamps of all kinds that can give mobile devices of all kinds a boost by simply placing them atop a Qi charging surface. The iHome LED Lamp + Wireless Charging Station is the best wireless charging lamp that not only looks super cool but is also pretty functional. You can place a Qi-enabled mobile device atop the wireless charging pad but also plug in up to three more devices via USB to charge at the same time. Plus, the bright lamp offers full-color RGB lighting, four lighting modes, and eight levels of brightness so you can get the color and warmth just right, whether it's being used as a night light on your bedside table or providing task lighting on your office desk.

This lamp isn't just a lamp that can also wirelessly charge a mobile device; it functions as a full charging station for multiple devices. The single baseplate includes a touch control LED lamp on one side and a Qi-enabled wireless charging pad on the other, plus three USB ports on the side to power up more devices, like a tablet, wireless earbuds, or second phone. Hidden cable clamps on the bottom help keep cords neat and tidy. The lamp part of the 3-in-1 station offers a full-color RGB and LED dimmer lamp, four-color modes, and eight levels of brightness that can be adjusted by sliding your fingers along the base. Choose one color or set it to flow through different colors in a continuous pattern. The 600 lumens of light can go from bright to dim, cool, and warm. The Qi charging pad is compatible with all Qi devices, though you might have to remove a protective case. The three high-speed 2.4A USB ports can charge devices in a flash and automatically detect the power consumption of the connected device to offer the most efficient charging speed. The unit includes overcurrent protection and foreign object detection as well. Pros: Adjustable brightness on lamp

Can charge up to four devices at once

Stylish with colored light options Cons: Expensive

Might have to remove phone case to charge wirelessly

Best for Stylish Decor: Masdio by Ampulla Bedside Lamp

While it's labeled as a "bedside" lamp, the elegant design and high price suggests that this wireless charging lamp is one you'd want to place somewhere to show it off. In addition to including a table lamp and wireless charger, it also functions as a Bluetooth speaker. Employing a Light of Tree design that looks like an actual tree, it offers stepless dimming through the cherry wood shade. The 5V 1A wireless charger is compatible with all Qi-enabled devices and charging receivers. Turn it on and off using the switch and dim by sliding your fingers. A Good Night Mode via a long press will dim the 20-watt, 200 lumen LED bulb and turn it off after 30 minutes, once you presumably fall asleep. It uses Bluetooth 4.0, meanwhile, to connect to your smartphone or other mobile device to play tunes through its built-in speaker. Place it on your bedside table, in the den, or even on your office desk. Pros: Can also play music through built-in speaker

Lamp is dimmable

Stylish and elegant design Cons: Expensive

Doesn't have USB port for charging a second device

Best for Furnishing A Room: Brightech Maxwell Shelf Floor Lamp

Unlike the other wireless charging lamps on this list, this one is actually a full floor-standing piece of furniture that includes both a lamp and wireless charger built-in, making it ideal for the living room, bedroom, office, or anywhere you need to maximize space, like a small apartment or dorm. The Japanese-style tall and narrow floor lamp is made of wood and employs a rustic, farmhouse-style that will match with various types of décor. It measures about 63 inches tall and is about 10 x 10 inches wide. It is easy to assemble with about 15 inches of height in between each shelf so you can use the others for decorative items, books, and more. The top shelf contains a built-in wireless charger stand that's about 10 x 5 inches in size for recharging smartphones, tablets, and other wireless charging-enabled devices. It also has a USB port and a standard electric wall outlet on the shelf to charge two more devices. At the top is a lamp that operates via a simple built-in pull chain switch. It comes with a 9.5-watt, 800 lumen 3,000K warm white LED bulb, but you can replace it with a smart bulb to control lighting via voice assistants like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit. The 110V outlet is safe to use in a 220V outlet with a 220V-110V converter. Pros: Versatile piece of furniture

Can swap the bulb for a smart one Cons: Might be more than you need

Much bigger than others

Expensive

Best for Desktop: Taotronics LED Desk Lamp

This desk lamp offers dimmable light in an even glow without any glare or flicker. Position it beside your computer, add more light to the screen and avoid straining your eyes. The lamp offers customizable colors, including five color temperatures and five brightness settings, and comes equipped with a multi-joint arm and rotating base so you can position the direction of the light just right. RavPower's HyperAir technology is used to fast charge compatible Samsung Galaxy devices and iPhones with up to 10 and 7.5 watts, respectively – just place the device atop the Qi-enabled charging surface, and you can charge any Qi-enabled device or receiver. There's also a 5V/1A USB charging port on the bottom left to charge a second device when needed. While it is technically designed for desktop use, you could easily use this lamp on your bedside table as well. And the convenient foldable design makes it ideal for bringing with you to the office or while traveling on business. A timer will turn it off automatically after an hour, ideal if you use it in the bedroom, and the memory function recalls the last color temperature and brightness setting. Pros: Adjustable positioning to direct light

Easy to fold and use for travel

Quick charging of compatible devices Cons: Designed mainly for office use

More functional in look than stylish

Only one other USB charging port

Best for Bedside Table: Lampression USB Nightstand Lamp

Perfect for placing on your bedside table, this stylish lamp comes with a 6-inch base in brushed steel with a black fabric shade or mid-century antique brass with an ivory fabric shade, matching the décor in your bedroom or whatever room you decide to put it in. Along with an LED lamp offering 2,700K warm lighting from the included bulb, you get dual Qi-certified 5-watt chargers built-in to wirelessly power up Qi-enabled mobile devices, plus an extra 2.1A fast USB charging port for charging up a second device. The light and chargers work separately so you can still charge up your devices overnight when the light is off and charge two devices wirelessly and via USB at the same time. Charging will automatically shut off when the device is fully charged to prevent overheating or damage to the smartphone's battery. Turn the light off via an on/off switch on the front; unfortunately, it isn't dimmable. The lamp comes with a five-foot-long cord so you can place it anywhere and hide the cords behind furniture or tables. Pros: Can charge multiple devices with extra USB port

Extra-long power cord for placing it anywhere

Stylish design options Cons: Not dimmable

Phone oddly sits right below glaring light

Might be awkward to fit a tablet

Best for Traditional Look: Macally Wireless Charging Lamp

If you'd prefer a lamp that looks like a traditional lamp but hides some cool and modern high-tech features inside, this one might just fit the bill. It looks like your basic modern-designed metal lamp. It has a large circular white fabric shade covering the LED bulb, which offers up to 25,000 hours of life; it does not appear to be easily replaceable, though. But there's a secret: you can also place a mobile device on the base to wirelessly charge it! The charger works with all Qi-enabled smartphones and receivers. The lamp also includes a fast-charging 2.4A USB port for charging devices up to 10 watts. There's also surge protection, temperature control, short circuit protection, and over current protection built-in for peace-of-mind when charging multiple devices. Turn on the lamp to get comfortable ambient lighting via soft, warm light at 3.6 watts of 2,700K brightness. The traditional design means it's suited for virtually anywhere, from the living room side table to your office desk, nightstand, or even front foyer. Pros: Traditional design for placing anywhere

Safety features built-in Cons: Light isn't dimmable and might be too bright for setting

Bulb does not appear to be replaceable

Might be awkward to fit a tablet