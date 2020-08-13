Best Standing Desk Mats in 2020

There has been a trend toward standing desks. For those who work at a computer all day, you probably find yourself sitting for long periods. And that sedentary lifestyle isn't good for the body. Some people have invested in standing desks they can use for at least a part of the day to improve blood circulation, relieve or prevent muscles, aches, and pains, and get you energized. A good standing desk mat can help reduce pressure on your feet, knees, and back as well as improve your posture, and a convenient mat can keep your feet comfortable, too.

Personal foot masseuse Sky Mats Genius Mat $70 at Amazon It isn't the cheapest model available, but the premium price will be worth it for the built-in rolling ball in the middle you can run your foot over whenever needed for a soothing acupressure massage along with massage points on the front and support ramps on the back. The supportive and firm mat can help reduce fatigue, leg tension, and back pain while you stand to work. Simple and functional Sky Mats Anti-Fatigue Comfort Floor Mat From $38 at Amazon While this mat doesn't come in exciting designs like some of the others, there are nine color choices and three size options. With beveled edges, non-slip bottom, and an easy to clean design that can be wiped down and doesn't attract dirt and pet hair, it's a simple yet reliable option. Easy positioning Ergodriven Topo Comfort Mat $99 at Amazon Constructed of plastic and with four color options, this mat features a cushioned area that helps promote stretching and provides a comforting massage for your feet. You can keep it neatly tucked under your desk while you're seated and use your heel or toe to pull it out when you're ready to stand and push it forward to easily slide it back when you're prepared to sit down again. Customize your style Kangaroo Standing Mat $37 at Amazon Choose from seven different sizes and 16 unique colors and patterns to get the perfect mat to match your office style. It's extra thick at 3/4-inches and made of premium-quality foam. While it isn't slip-resistant, beveled edges help prevent tripping, and it is resistant to stains. Made of leather, it ships flat to avoid creases upon delivery. Plush and thick Gorilla Grip Anti-Fatigue Comfort Mat $39 at Amazon Made of thick synthetic material to provide extra cushioning support for your feet, this mat has a textured surface and beveled edges. It's easy to clean and resistant to stains though it isn't slip-resistant. It's phthalate-free and comes in 12 colors and patterns and seven sizes, and ships flat so it won't curl. Get some exercise FEZIBO Wooden Wobble Balance Board $60 at Amazon Kill two birds with one stone and get your stretches and exercise at the same time with this mat that doubles as a balance board to help relax your muscles, relieve stress, and improve blood circulation. Keep your legs and core active while also standing steadily to get work done at your desk. It can hold up to 320 lbs. of weight, and the balance trainer can tilt 8.5 degrees. It comes in black or blue.

Standing while working is good for your health

While you can't expect to stand at your desk for a full eight-hour shift, alternating between sitting and standing is an excellent way to keep the blood flowing, stretch your limbs and core, and get some much-needed relief, so you don't end up with achy muscles. And the Sky Mats Genius Mat is a great option thanks to the built-in rolling ball that will encourage you to stand for more extended periods since you can run your foot across the soothing ball for a soothing massage. And for those who tend to fidget when they stand, this can also distract your busy feet while you get work done.

For those who like to stay extra active, the FEZIBO Wooden Balance Board is a neat alternative to the basic floor mat that will encourage you to work your body's core muscles while also reducing fatigue. You might not be able to stand for as long as you would on the other mats, but to do this for a short period every day instead of sitting for hours on end can do wonders for your stress, blood circulation, and achy muscles.

If you're outfitting a cool, new home office, you might like the Kangaroo Standing Mat and its multitude of style, color, and size options to suit every office size and personal need. And for those who want to keep the mat tucked away when it isn't in use, the Ergodriven Topo Comfort Mat is convenient thanks to how easy it is to pull it out when you want and push it back in when you're done without having to bend down to grab it.

It's good for your body to get up intermittently while working at a desk to stretch your body and get some exercise. For some of us who can get caught up in work, it's easy to forget to do this. (Guilty as charged!) But having a standing desk and a comfortable mat so you aren't putting strain on your legs and feet while standing on the hardwood floor or harsh carpeting can make a huge difference.