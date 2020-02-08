Best Smart Video Doorbells That Store Locally Android Central 2020

Even if you've never considered a smart video camera to watch over your property, you might be eyeballing a smart video doorbell. Guess what? Those have cameras too, and the vast majority of them, especially the most popular ones like Ring, store all of your video footage in the cloud. If you're uncomfortable with this arrangement, or if you just want to know what your options are for storing your video footage locally, then we've got you covered. Out of all of the smart video doorbells on this list, we like the Eufy Video Doorbell best because of its top-quality construction, excellent video capabilities, built-in eMMC storage, high-end encryption, and included doorbell chime.

Eufy is easily the most well-known brand name on this list, but just in case it's flown under your radar: The company is one of Anker's sub-brands and is known for making high-quality connected home devices like smart cameras and lighting, robot vacuums, smart plugs, and even scales and baby monitors. The Eufy Video Doorbell is one of the top products on several of our best smart video doorbell lists for a number of reasons, including the fact that you can store all of your video recordings locally — up to 4GB thanks to built-in eMMC flash storage. On top of that, you get 2K HD imaging, high dynamic range and distortion correction, and all of the connectivity you'd expect from a smart device. Eufy also includes a door chime with the doorbell, which is something you often have to pay extra for with other providers such as Ring. This inclusion is a good thing, too, because your existing doorbell chime likely isn't compatible with the Eufy Video Doorbell. The picture quality is excellent not just because of the resolution, but because it records and displays at a 4:3 aspect ratio, which shows more in the frame than other similar cameras with a 16:9 aspect ratio. You can view up to three seconds of footage before an alert, and you can customize smart detection zones, so your camera isn't tripped by every loose branch or squirrel. You can control your Eufy Video Doorbell with Amazon's Alexa or the Google Assistant, and you know your video will be safe thanks to Eufy's military-grade AES-256 encrypted chip. The device is powered over your existing doorbell wiring, but that means there is no battery backup option. This is one of the pricier devices on this list, so don't forget to check out some deals that might be going on. Pros: Built-in eMMC storage

Doorbell chime included

2K HD camera and 4:3 aspect ratio

Military-grade AES 256 encryption Cons: More expensive than others on this list

No battery-powered option

Not compatible with existing doorbell chimes

Best Overall Eufy Video Doorbell You get your money's worth The Eufy Video Doorbell is a one-time purchase, with no need for subscriptions or additional equipment purchases. $160 from Amazon

Most Affordable: Kalogl Video Doorbell

Smart home security should not be limited to those who can afford premium devices, so thankfully, there are more affordable options like this video doorbell from Kalogl. For right around $50, you get a video doorbell that hits all the basics, including two-way audio, night vision, motion detection, and weatherproofing. Not too shabby if you ask us. The Kalogl is a battery-powered device, which means you can install it anywhere in minutes, though you will need to remember to recharge its batteries every couple of months. It has a microSD card slot, though an actual microSD card is not included in the box (a common theme here), so you'll need to pick one up at checkout if you don't have any spare ones already. The video quality tops out at 720p, but that is to be expected, if not outright forgiven, for the price. The camera does have a reasonably wide field-of-view at 166 degrees, however, and its night vision is enhanced with infrared imaging that switches on automatically in low light conditions. Pros: Most affordable on this list

Wide field-of-view

Battery-powered

Rechargeable batteries

Expandable storage Cons: No microSD card included

Video tops out at 720p

Most Affordable Kalogl Video Doorbell For those on a budget If you're looking to save a few bucks on a video doorbell with local storage, this is an excellent option to consider. $50 at Amazon

Cheapest Pre-Installed Storage Option: MECO Video Doorbell

A caveat for most of the cameras on this list (aside from the Eufy) is that yes, they have the option for on-device storage, but most don't include it. Not so with the MECO Video Doorbell, which comes with a pre-installed 32GB microSD card. True, it's not the cheapest on this list, but it still sits in the affordable-to-moderately-priced range (when compared to similar devices), and the fact that it comes with the microSD card in the box is one less hassle for you to deal with when ordering and setting up your new doorbell. Pre-installed storage isn't the only thing this doorbell has going for it. MECO includes a doorbell chime (like Eufy does) and can record at 1080p with a 166-degree wide-angle field-of-view. It sports two-way audio, IP65 weather resistance, and the ability to record 30-second voice messages to respond to visitors when you are not around (similar to the Nest Hello). While the batteries come in a rechargeable pack, many customers complained they didn't last as long as advertised, so you might find yourself recharging every few weeks instead of every few months as promised. Also, it doesn't seem to support virtual assistants, so you'll have to be content viewing your footage through the app. Pros: 32GB microSD card included

IP65 weather resistance

Door chime included

Hood over the camera to shield from sun and elements Cons: Batteries must be recharged frequently

No official support for Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant

Cheapest Pre-Installed Storage Option MECO Video Doorbell Important hardware included Pre-installed storage, weather resistance, and included door chime make this doorbell worth a second look. $90 at Amazon

Best Storage Capacity: Amcrest SmartHome Video Doorbell

We've talked about storage capacity already, but this Amcrest (no, not armrest) Video Doorbell stands above the rest — along with the eRing Doorbell below, it has the highest internal storage capacity of any device on our list. While the field-of-view isn't bad at 140 degrees, it's smaller than the 160-degree-plus ranges we've seen from others on this list. It does feature IP55 weather-resistance, and can operate in temperature ranges from -22-122 degrees Fahrenheit, which should hopefully cover most of our readers, most of the time. This device can be configured with your existing doorbell wiring, but there is no battery-powered backup option. There is an Alexa Skill, so this doorbell will work with your Echo Show devices, but it doesn't have Google Assistant support at this time. Pros: Can store up to 128GB of video on microSD

IP65 weather-resistance

Night vision and motion-detection

Alexa support Cons: Smaller field-of-view than others on this list

No battery-powered option

No Google Assistant support

Best Storage Capacity Amcrest SmartHome Video Doorbell Tons of local storage Save as many recordings as you like with up to 128GB of on-device storage. $100 at Amazon

Best Cloud Option KAMRE Wireless Video Doorbell

Wait a second, the best cloud option? I thought these were the best video doorbells that store locally? Well, you're right, but this KAMRE Video Doorbell offers you the best of both worlds if you want them. Not only can you store up to 32GB of video via microSD card on-device, but KAMRE offers lifetime free cloud service in case you want or need that as a backup. Through its cloud service, you can save 20 motion-triggered recordings per day, up to seven days. As for tech specs, this doorbell is on the basic side. It caps out at 720p for video quality, but that is probably good enough for most people. You can check on your video live through the app, but there is no official support for smart assistants from Amazon or Google. It does have a nice field-of-view at 166-degrees, and it comes equipped with night vision and motion detection, so you're covered while you're not around or available. Pros: 32GB storage capacity

Lifetime free cloud storage

166-degree field-of-view

PIR motion detection

Six infrared night vision lights Cons: Video tops out at 720p

No official support for Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant

Best Cloud Option KAMRE Wireless Video Doorbell Multiple storage options for less Not only can this video doorbell store up to 32GB of video locally, but KAMRE includes free lifetime cloud storage if you want it. $60 at Amazon

Cheapest High Storage Option: eRing Video Doorbell

No, you didn't read that wrong, this company's name is eRing, not Ring. Even though their names sound the same, this product is quite a departure from Ring's offerings. For starters, you can store up to 128GB on-device via a microSD card, which is something no Ring doorbell is currently capable of doing. Like most of the doorbells on this list, the eRing is capable of real-time video, two-way audio, motion detection, and night vision. Also, like some of the cheaper options, there is no support for Amazon's Alexa or the Google Assistant, so all interactions with the camera take place from within the app. The camera is capable of recording at 1080p, and it features adaptive noise cancellation so you can hear your visitors more clearly. Measuring 4.5 inches tall by just under 2 inches wide, this device is one of the smaller ones we've seen, which means it should fit in just about any setting. The design is also a bit unique, which you may or may not like, but it sure won't look like anything else on your street! Pros: Can store up to 128GB of video on microSD

1080p video recording

Adaptive noise cancellation Cons: No battery-powered option

No official support for Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant