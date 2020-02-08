Best Smart Video Doorbells That Store Locally Android Central 2020
Even if you've never considered a smart video camera to watch over your property, you might be eyeballing a smart video doorbell. Guess what? Those have cameras too, and the vast majority of them, especially the most popular ones like Ring, store all of your video footage in the cloud. If you're uncomfortable with this arrangement, or if you just want to know what your options are for storing your video footage locally, then we've got you covered. Out of all of the smart video doorbells on this list, we like the Eufy Video Doorbell best because of its top-quality construction, excellent video capabilities, built-in eMMC storage, high-end encryption, and included doorbell chime.
- Best Overall: Eufy Video Doorbell
- Most Affordable: Kalogl Video Doorbell
- Cheapest Pre-Installed Storage Option: MECO Video Doorbell
- Best Storage Capacity: Amcrest SmartHome Video Doorbell
- Best Cloud Option: KAMRE Wireless Video Doorbell
- Cheapest High Storage Option: eRing Video Doorbell
Best Overall: Eufy Video Doorbell
Eufy is easily the most well-known brand name on this list, but just in case it's flown under your radar: The company is one of Anker's sub-brands and is known for making high-quality connected home devices like smart cameras and lighting, robot vacuums, smart plugs, and even scales and baby monitors.
The Eufy Video Doorbell is one of the top products on several of our best smart video doorbell lists for a number of reasons, including the fact that you can store all of your video recordings locally — up to 4GB thanks to built-in eMMC flash storage. On top of that, you get 2K HD imaging, high dynamic range and distortion correction, and all of the connectivity you'd expect from a smart device. Eufy also includes a door chime with the doorbell, which is something you often have to pay extra for with other providers such as Ring. This inclusion is a good thing, too, because your existing doorbell chime likely isn't compatible with the Eufy Video Doorbell.
The picture quality is excellent not just because of the resolution, but because it records and displays at a 4:3 aspect ratio, which shows more in the frame than other similar cameras with a 16:9 aspect ratio. You can view up to three seconds of footage before an alert, and you can customize smart detection zones, so your camera isn't tripped by every loose branch or squirrel. You can control your Eufy Video Doorbell with Amazon's Alexa or the Google Assistant, and you know your video will be safe thanks to Eufy's military-grade AES-256 encrypted chip. The device is powered over your existing doorbell wiring, but that means there is no battery backup option.
This is one of the pricier devices on this list, so don't forget to check out some deals that might be going on.
Pros:
- Built-in eMMC storage
- Doorbell chime included
- 2K HD camera and 4:3 aspect ratio
- Military-grade AES 256 encryption
Cons:
- More expensive than others on this list
- No battery-powered option
- Not compatible with existing doorbell chimes
Best Overall
Eufy Video Doorbell
You get your money's worth
The Eufy Video Doorbell is a one-time purchase, with no need for subscriptions or additional equipment purchases.
Most Affordable: Kalogl Video Doorbell
Smart home security should not be limited to those who can afford premium devices, so thankfully, there are more affordable options like this video doorbell from Kalogl. For right around $50, you get a video doorbell that hits all the basics, including two-way audio, night vision, motion detection, and weatherproofing. Not too shabby if you ask us.
The Kalogl is a battery-powered device, which means you can install it anywhere in minutes, though you will need to remember to recharge its batteries every couple of months. It has a microSD card slot, though an actual microSD card is not included in the box (a common theme here), so you'll need to pick one up at checkout if you don't have any spare ones already.
The video quality tops out at 720p, but that is to be expected, if not outright forgiven, for the price. The camera does have a reasonably wide field-of-view at 166 degrees, however, and its night vision is enhanced with infrared imaging that switches on automatically in low light conditions.
Pros:
- Most affordable on this list
- Wide field-of-view
- Battery-powered
- Rechargeable batteries
- Expandable storage
Cons:
- No microSD card included
- Video tops out at 720p
Most Affordable
Kalogl Video Doorbell
For those on a budget
If you're looking to save a few bucks on a video doorbell with local storage, this is an excellent option to consider.
Cheapest Pre-Installed Storage Option: MECO Video Doorbell
A caveat for most of the cameras on this list (aside from the Eufy) is that yes, they have the option for on-device storage, but most don't include it. Not so with the MECO Video Doorbell, which comes with a pre-installed 32GB microSD card. True, it's not the cheapest on this list, but it still sits in the affordable-to-moderately-priced range (when compared to similar devices), and the fact that it comes with the microSD card in the box is one less hassle for you to deal with when ordering and setting up your new doorbell.
Pre-installed storage isn't the only thing this doorbell has going for it. MECO includes a doorbell chime (like Eufy does) and can record at 1080p with a 166-degree wide-angle field-of-view. It sports two-way audio, IP65 weather resistance, and the ability to record 30-second voice messages to respond to visitors when you are not around (similar to the Nest Hello). While the batteries come in a rechargeable pack, many customers complained they didn't last as long as advertised, so you might find yourself recharging every few weeks instead of every few months as promised. Also, it doesn't seem to support virtual assistants, so you'll have to be content viewing your footage through the app.
Pros:
- 32GB microSD card included
- IP65 weather resistance
- Door chime included
- Hood over the camera to shield from sun and elements
Cons:
- Batteries must be recharged frequently
- No official support for Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant
Cheapest Pre-Installed Storage Option
MECO Video Doorbell
Important hardware included
Pre-installed storage, weather resistance, and included door chime make this doorbell worth a second look.
Best Storage Capacity: Amcrest SmartHome Video Doorbell
We've talked about storage capacity already, but this Amcrest (no, not armrest) Video Doorbell stands above the rest — along with the eRing Doorbell below, it has the highest internal storage capacity of any device on our list.
While the field-of-view isn't bad at 140 degrees, it's smaller than the 160-degree-plus ranges we've seen from others on this list. It does feature IP55 weather-resistance, and can operate in temperature ranges from -22-122 degrees Fahrenheit, which should hopefully cover most of our readers, most of the time. This device can be configured with your existing doorbell wiring, but there is no battery-powered backup option. There is an Alexa Skill, so this doorbell will work with your Echo Show devices, but it doesn't have Google Assistant support at this time.
Pros:
- Can store up to 128GB of video on microSD
- IP65 weather-resistance
- Night vision and motion-detection
- Alexa support
Cons:
- Smaller field-of-view than others on this list
- No battery-powered option
- No Google Assistant support
Best Storage Capacity
Amcrest SmartHome Video Doorbell
Tons of local storage
Save as many recordings as you like with up to 128GB of on-device storage.
Best Cloud Option KAMRE Wireless Video Doorbell
Wait a second, the best cloud option? I thought these were the best video doorbells that store locally? Well, you're right, but this KAMRE Video Doorbell offers you the best of both worlds if you want them. Not only can you store up to 32GB of video via microSD card on-device, but KAMRE offers lifetime free cloud service in case you want or need that as a backup. Through its cloud service, you can save 20 motion-triggered recordings per day, up to seven days.
As for tech specs, this doorbell is on the basic side. It caps out at 720p for video quality, but that is probably good enough for most people. You can check on your video live through the app, but there is no official support for smart assistants from Amazon or Google. It does have a nice field-of-view at 166-degrees, and it comes equipped with night vision and motion detection, so you're covered while you're not around or available.
Pros:
- 32GB storage capacity
- Lifetime free cloud storage
- 166-degree field-of-view
- PIR motion detection
- Six infrared night vision lights
Cons:
- Video tops out at 720p
- No official support for Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant
Best Cloud Option
KAMRE Wireless Video Doorbell
Multiple storage options for less
Not only can this video doorbell store up to 32GB of video locally, but KAMRE includes free lifetime cloud storage if you want it.
Cheapest High Storage Option: eRing Video Doorbell
No, you didn't read that wrong, this company's name is eRing, not Ring. Even though their names sound the same, this product is quite a departure from Ring's offerings. For starters, you can store up to 128GB on-device via a microSD card, which is something no Ring doorbell is currently capable of doing.
Like most of the doorbells on this list, the eRing is capable of real-time video, two-way audio, motion detection, and night vision. Also, like some of the cheaper options, there is no support for Amazon's Alexa or the Google Assistant, so all interactions with the camera take place from within the app. The camera is capable of recording at 1080p, and it features adaptive noise cancellation so you can hear your visitors more clearly.
Measuring 4.5 inches tall by just under 2 inches wide, this device is one of the smaller ones we've seen, which means it should fit in just about any setting. The design is also a bit unique, which you may or may not like, but it sure won't look like anything else on your street!
Pros:
- Can store up to 128GB of video on microSD
- 1080p video recording
- Adaptive noise cancellation
Cons:
- No battery-powered option
- No official support for Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant
Cheapest High Storage Option
eRing Video Doorbell
Affordable abundance
This pint-sized portal packs a lot of storage space for the price.
Bottom line
Cloud storage isn't going anywhere, as it's a huge profit center and a great convenience to users, but recent data leaks and privacy scandals have shown there is a market for another approach. We expect more smart video doorbell manufacturers to start building in on-device storage to their products to address market demand for greater personal control over user data. Even though the doorbells on this list all offer local storage options, our top pick has to be the Eufy Video Doorbell. Not only does the brand have a solid reputation in the smart home space, but it packs tons of great features into the device to give consumers a great experience.
If you are looking for more on-device storage capacity or a more affordable alternative, there are other great options on this list as well. The key is that you, as a consumer, do have options, and hopefully, this guide will prove helpful as you shop for a smart video doorbell.
