Best Robot Vacuums for Pet Hair

When you live in a home with pets, it's not uncommon to find tumbleweeds of fur collecting in different areas of the house. Cats and dogs never seem to stop shedding, which makes cleaning up a bit of a hassle. The best way to keep your home clean is with a reliable robot vacuum like the iRobot Roomba i7+ that takes care of the furry mess every day. We've done our research and gathered a list of the best robot vacuums for pet hair. See which one fits your needs.

This is most definitely an expensive choice for your home, but it's also the only robot vacuum on the market that can dump its dustbin load and continue working. When you spring for the i7+, you get the vacuum and the Clean Base where dustbin loads are stored. You can also purchase a less expensive i7 vacuum on its own, but it won't be compatible with the Clean Base. iRobot designed the Clean Base's bags to hold up to 30 bins worth of debris before needing a replacement, so you can go for long stretches without cleaning up after your vacuum. One thing to note is that while the process of dumping debris into the Clean Base is super convenient, it's also very loud. Why is this such a big pull for pet owners? Bundles of poofy fur tend to clog dustbins up faster than other debris, which forces the vacuum to stop working. But if the device can empty itself, then it can go on cleaning up after your fluffy friends. The included filter also traps 99% of pet allergens to keep your home clean. If that wasn't enough, the recharge and resume feature makes it so that if the vacuum runs out of juice, it will head to the charger. Once back to a full charge, it will continue the job where it left off. This device uses advanced mapping skills, which allow it to survey your home and distinguish one room from another. If you want it to clean a specific room or you want it to avoid a particular area, you simply give the command on the iRobot HOME app. You can also control it using Alexa or Google Assistant. What's more, once it has mapped your home, you can place the vacuum in any room, and it will be able to tell where it is by detecting landmarks. Pros: Empties its dustbin

Traps 99% of pet allergens

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Control with iRobot HOME app

Floor mapping and room skipping

Recharge and resume Cons: Super expensive

Clean Base is loud

Best Budget: iLife V3s Pro

If you're looking for a reliable robot vacuum that consistently and reliably takes care of pet hair, then the iLife V3s Pro is the perfect choice for you. It's the least expensive option on our list by a decent amount, and yet it has one of the most extended battery lives - up to 140 minutes on one charge. It isn't as fancy as more expensive units, for example, it can't map rooms, it doesn't work with smart home assistants, and it doesn't have an app to control it. To make it operate, there are physical buttons on the vacuum, or you can use the included remote control. Since it specializes in hardwood and low pile carpet floors, this vacuum doesn't have any brushes. Being brush-less allows it to pick up plenty of fur without the individual hairs getting stuck in the bristles. When it runs out of power, it automatically returns to the dock and charges itself. However, if it runs out of power while it's in the middle of a cleaning job, it won't pick up where it left off once it's gotten some juice. The best way to get rid of fur bunnies is to schedule cleaning times for when there's little to no foot traffic. Use the spot clean feature to have the vacuum attack areas that tend to get extra messy. As with any robot vacuum you'll need to clean out the dustbin and filter regularly to keep it in proper working order. Pros: Inexpensive

Runs up to 140 minutes

Schedule cleaning times

Comes with remote Cons: No recharge and resume feature

Doesn't map rooms

Best for Large Capacity: bObsweep PetHair Plus

This robot vacuum is specially designed for people with pets. It has a large dustbin capacity of 1100mL, which is more than double the average size. This means it will be able to store more fur, dirt, and crumbs than others on the market. As far as robot vacuums go, it's also on the cheaper side of the spectrum, while still providing a quality product. For instance, it can run up to 140 minutes before needing to recharge and also features a HEPA filter to trap 99.7% of pet allergens, which will help reduce sneezing in your home. Unlike some other devices, this one doesn't map rooms, and it cannot be controlled by a smartphone. It comes with a round remote control, which you can use to set the vacuum to a 7-day schedule. You can also use this remote to steer the device to a specific section if you want a spot cleaned. When you flip the device over, you'll find a place where you can attach a microfiber mop. Set the bObsweep to wet/dry mop mode, and it will dispense water to clean your floors more thoroughly. Don't worry. It will leave your floors plenty dry. The vacuum's impressive LCD screen notifies you if the device is having a problem and lets you see the current battery life. When the battery gets low, this vacuum automatically returns to its base to recharge. This purchase also includes blOck Plus, which you can use to deter Bob from entering certain areas. It comes in five different colors so you can choose the look you like best: champagne, charcoal, rouge, cobalt, or midnight. Pros: Inexpensive

Runs 120 - 140 minutes

Wet/dry mop

Five color options

Easy to use

Can schedule Cons: No smartphone app

Doesn't map rooms

Best Battery Life: Roborock S5

This robot vacuum has the most extended battery life of any of the other devices on this list, meaning that it will keep cleaning for long periods and can tackle large areas. However, it also has a relatively small dustbin so you'll need to empty it often (especially if you have a long-haired animal in your home) for it to clean effectively. This unit can be controlled in a few different ways, either by using Amazon Alexa, the Mi Home App, or by pressing the physical buttons on top of the device. In addition to vacuuming, you can use the Roborock S5 to mop your hard floors. It mops up moisture as it goes to prevent water damage. The thing you'll need to be wary about is that this unit cannot detect when it comes across a carpet in mop mode. You might need to move it for it to clean the proper areas. Altogether, this unit has five different modes to help you clean effectively: carpet, quiet, mopping, turbo, and max. As with most robot vacuums, it's ideal for hard floors and low-pile carpet. Pros Runs up to 150 minutes

Works with Alexa

Controlled with app

Has mop mode

Tackles large areas Cons Small dustbin

Mop modes doesn't detect carpets

Best for Corners: Neato Botvac D6

If you own pets, then you know that fur somehow manages to ball up in the corners of your home. You'll notice by looking around that most robot vacuums are circular whereas the Neato Botvac D6 has a flat edge on one side. This allows it to dive into baseboard corners to more effectively pick up balls of fur and other litter that collect in these penned areas. It can hold up to 700mL in its dustbin, which is a little higher than average. You'll need to keep an eye on that dustbin since this unit doesn't let you know when it gets full. It features an extra-large brush to help pick up pet hair and other litter. It also runs longer than many other devices with the ability to clean for up to 120 minutes before needing a recharge. This is one of the more intelligent models as it features Wi-Fi connectivity, laser sensors, and floor mapping. The sensors allow it to detect obstacles in its path, so it's less likely to get snagged on random items along the way. It can be controlled using Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Watch, or the Neato app. It's definitely on the more expensive side of robot vacuums. But, considering all the conveniences it offers, it's a reasonable price. Pros: Large-than-average dustbin

Floor mapping

Runs up to 120 minutes

Wi-Fi connected

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant Cons: Expensive

Doesn't tell you if dustbin is full