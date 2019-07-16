Vacuuming is such a chore, especially if you have a pet that gets freaked out by the loud noises it makes. Instead of spending time getting rid of pet hair, dust and crumbs, let the robots do the work while you enjoy the sunshine (or just watching it shimmy by your feet). Robot vacuums are a must-have in any smart home, and there's some incredible deals to be had at all price points this Prime Day.
The best there is: iRobot Roomba 891Staff pick
In the world of robot vacuums, iRobot is the biggest name of them all. The Roomba 891 is one of the company's flagship robot vacuums, and widely regarded as one of the best on the market today. It comes with Alexa support, all the gizmos that make a Roomba so popular and can be used on carpets or hard floors. This is a great deal on an astonishingly good robot vacuum!
Seriously affordable: Robins Robot Robot Vacuum & Pet Hair CleanerBudget pick
This robot ticks so many boxes including high-power suction, a HEPA style filter for pet fur & hair and the ability to clean everything you throw at it. It self-charges automatically and is compatible with both hardwood and tile floors. Clip the on-page coupon to get this excellent Prime Day deal!
This has everything: Roborock S5 Robotic Vacuum and MopUpgrade pick
If there's a robot vacuum that ticks every box, it's the Roborock S5. The list of features go on forever, and include both a vacuum and a mop, incredible suction power and Wi-Fi connectivity. Roborock vacuums are our staff favorite, and we rated the Roborock S5 highly, calling it "an amazing vacuum that doubles as a decent mop". It's normally $550 and there's huge savings for Prime Day!
Feature-rich and affordable: iRobot Roomba 690
It's not a Roomba 891, but the Roomba 690 is a great robot vacuum and one of the most connected in Roomba's portfolio. The 3-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes ensure a better clean than your typical robovac. The Roomba 690 also works with Google Assistant and Alexa, so you can send it cleaning using just your voice or integrate in your routines.
Eco-nomical and impressive: ECOVACS DEEBOT 500
Ecovac Robots are just as popular as the Roomba range, and the Deebot 500 is just a great, reliable machine. It can run for just under two hours on a single charge and is quieter than most robot vacuums so it won't disturb you while you're sleeping. It works on hardwood floors as well as carpets, and can integrate with most smart assistants.
Features without the price: Rozi 1600Pa Robot Vacuum
This Robot Vacuum has 100% positive reviews on Amazon, and has many of the features you'd find on more expensive robot vacuums. A variety of cleaning modes, quick-charging for multi-trip cleans and the ability to clean on a schedule are just some of its features. Clip the on-page coupon to get the Prime Day deal.
Setting a clear boundary: Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C
You don't want a robot vacuum trying to clean near a collection of cables like behind your TV, so being able to set boundaries is a great feature. This Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac comes with 13ft boundary strips so you can specify exactly where it should clean. It's really quiet, and can clean everything from hard floors to medium-pile carpet.
Runs for hours: ILIFE A4s Robot Vacuum Cleaner
If you've got a big house, or you're having a lot of people over, you'll know that most robot vacuum cleaners can't clean on one charge. They'll often run for an hour or 90 minutes, then go back and charge up while leaving part of your house unclean. This iLIFE robot doesn't have this issue, as it can run for over two hours on a charge. Amazing!
If money is no object, or if your budget can stretch further, we highly recommend the Roomba 891. It's the latest and greatest from Roomba, and this is the best price we've seen it since it launched on Amazon last month. If you've been holding out on buying a robot vacuum, you should buy this one before the deal runs out!
If money is tighter, the Rozi 1600Pa has excellent reviews and seems like a great affordable vacuum cleaner. Whichever robot vacuum cleaner you buy, there's nothing better than enjoying the sunshine knowing your robot helper is back home doing your chores!
