Vacuuming is such a chore, especially if you have a pet that gets freaked out by the loud noises it makes. Instead of spending time getting rid of pet hair, dust and crumbs, let the robots do the work while you enjoy the sunshine (or just watching it shimmy by your feet). Robot vacuums are a must-have in any smart home, and there's some incredible deals to be had at all price points this Prime Day.

If money is no object, or if your budget can stretch further, we highly recommend the Roomba 891. It's the latest and greatest from Roomba, and this is the best price we've seen it since it launched on Amazon last month. If you've been holding out on buying a robot vacuum, you should buy this one before the deal runs out!

If money is tighter, the Rozi 1600Pa has excellent reviews and seems like a great affordable vacuum cleaner. Whichever robot vacuum cleaner you buy, there's nothing better than enjoying the sunshine knowing your robot helper is back home doing your chores!

