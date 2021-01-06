Best Huawei P40 Pro Cases Android Central 2021

Purely from a hardware standpoint, the Huawei P40 Pro is one of the most beautiful devices to hit the smartphone market in some time. Even without the luxury of the Google Play Store, the P40 Pro checks a lot of the boxes one could want in a flagship smartphone experience. It's also one of the best Huawei phones available. So if you've decided to pick one of these up, we've found the best Huawei P40 Pro cases to keep it protected.

Get the best Huawei P40 Pro cases

Our obvious favorite case for the Huawei P40 Pro is the Spigen Rugged Armor. This case doesn't add a lot of bulk, sports a unique spiderweb design on the inside, and has Spigen's Air Cushion technology. All of this makes for a home-run pick for those who need a solid case without adding bulk.

Those who want a case that is more than just a piece of plastic will definitely want the Kalibri Leather Wallet. This leather wallet case features a card slot and pocket for your cash or some receipts. With the magnetic closure, your front flap is sure to stay closed until you're ready to use your P40 Pro again. Oh, and you can even prop your phone up and sit back for some entertainment without needing any other accessories.