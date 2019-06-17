It's tough to find a smart home product that doesn't connect to, or run, Google Assistant these days. No matter what size your room is, how much counter space you have in the kitchen, or what you need to control, Google Assistant is there. It's also an amazing platform for media, whether you want music, streaming video or an integrated TV experience. However, if you want the best of the best, these are some of our favorite picks.

If we're making some suggestions

As you can see, the Google Assistant is everywhere. If you're buying a smart device of any kind these days, chances are it works with the Assistant one way or another.

Out of everything being offered, though, our top recommendation goes to the Google Nest Hub. It brings the Google Assistant into your home for all of the questions/commands you may have, and on the hardware side of things, it has a gorgeous display, design, and is the perfect digital photo album for showing off your Google Photos library.

You get a lot for your money with the Nest Hub, but if that's more than you'd like to spend, you can't go wrong with the Google Home Mini. While it does lack the Nest Hub's display, the Home Mini can perform all of the same Assistant commands, has a speaker that works perfectly fine for casual music listening, and looks oh so adorable.

