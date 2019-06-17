Best Google Assistant-enabled Accessories and Devices Android Central 2019
It's tough to find a smart home product that doesn't connect to, or run, Google Assistant these days. No matter what size your room is, how much counter space you have in the kitchen, or what you need to control, Google Assistant is there. It's also an amazing platform for media, whether you want music, streaming video or an integrated TV experience. However, if you want the best of the best, these are some of our favorite picks.
- Assistant with a screen: Google Nest Hub
- Bigger screen, plus video calls: Lenovo Smart Display (8-inch)
- Still a great speaker: Google Home
- Put these all over the house: Google Home Mini
- Keep an eye on things: Nest Cam Indoor security camera
- Assistant-equipped headphones: Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones
- All-in on Google: Google Pixelbook
- Affordable 4K streaming: Google Chromecast Ultra
- Ultimate home entertainment: NVIDIA Shield TV
- The Google television: Sony 65-inch 4K HDR LED X900F TV
- Light it up: Philips Hue Premium Starter Kit
- Smart plug: Wemo Mini
- Does it all: Google Nest Hub Max
Assistant with a screen: Google Nest HubStaff pick
The Nest Hub is a perfect upgrade for anyone who's fallen in love with their Google Home or Home Mini but wants the added benefit of a screen. Not only can it give you visual responses and watch YouTube videos, but the Nest Hub is also one of the best digital picture frames you can buy.
Bigger screen, plus video calls: Lenovo Smart Display (8-inch)
Lenovo's Smart Display matches the Home Hub for capabilities but has a few added benefits. It has a larger 8-inch display, can be used either landscape or portrait, and has a camera for two-way video calling. You'll have to think about whether you have the extra table space, but this could be a better buy if you do.
Still a great speaker: Google Home
This is the smart speaker that started it all — and if you don't need a screen, it's a perfect home companion. Whether you buy just one to keep in the kitchen or get a few to link up multi-room audio for your music, the Google Home is a great all-around smart speaker that can often be found at a great discount.
Put these all over the house: Google Home Mini
Not every room deserves a full-fledged Home Hub or Google Home speaker, but the Home Mini is perfect for these secondary rooms to get the basics done. This little speaker handles all of the same functions as a full Google Home, with a passable speaker that's good enough for smaller spaces — it also has flexible mounting options.
Keep an eye on things: Nest Cam Indoor security camera
Keep an eye on specific rooms or point it out the window to see what's happening outside from a distance. Nest Cam Indoor will alert you to movement, or you can just check in at any time from your smartphone.
Assistant-equipped headphones: Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones
Bose sets the standard for over-ear noise-canceling headphones that work really well with any phone or computer. But the latest version is also ready to work with Google Assistant for hands-free queries via your phone without taking it out of your pocket.
All-in on Google: Google Pixelbook
Assistant fans that are all-in on the Google ecosystem may already be considering a Chromebook ... and the Pixelbook is the pinnacle of what's on offer. The base model has good enough specs for most people, but you can always bump up the specs for more power and storage if you have deeper pockets.
Affordable 4K streaming: Google Chromecast Ultra
The Chromecast Ultra is a perfect partner for a Google Home. They link up on the same network so you can ask your Home to play video on your TV, or fire up your home theater system for better-sounding music. It also does 4K HDR streaming directly with all of your favorite video services and will support Stadia when it launches.
Ultimate home entertainment: NVIDIA Shield TV
If you want to go a step above the Chromecast Ultra, the NVIDIA Shield TV is the way to go. It's powered by Android TV, meaning you get a user interface on your television in addition to the Shield TV also acting as a Chromecast target. It supports 4K HDR streaming, DTS-X audio, and the remote has a dedicated Google Assistant button.
The Google television: Sony 65-inch 4K HDR LED X900F TV
This isn't really a purchase you make on a whim, but Sony makes some of the best 4K HDR TVs out there. Sony's also one of the few manufacturers that ships Android TV (with Google Assistant and Cast built in!) on its sets, which is miles ahead of most other "smart" TV operating systems.
Smart plug: Wemo Mini
Smart plugs are essential accessories for any smart home, and with the Wemo Mini, you get an affordable, compact one that works flawlessly with the Google Assistant. Once set up, you can have the Mini turn on/off by using the Wemo app or talking to the Assistant. It can also be put on a schedule to automatically work on its own.
Does it all: Google Nest Hub Max
If you want one of the most powerful smart displays on the market, the Nest Hub Max is for you. It's essentially a larger version of the regular Nest Hub, featuring a 10-inch display, two powerful speakers with a subwoofer, and even a built-in security camera! Google hasn't released the Nest Hub Max quite yet, but we'll update this once it's available!
If we're making some suggestions
As you can see, the Google Assistant is everywhere. If you're buying a smart device of any kind these days, chances are it works with the Assistant one way or another.
Out of everything being offered, though, our top recommendation goes to the Google Nest Hub. It brings the Google Assistant into your home for all of the questions/commands you may have, and on the hardware side of things, it has a gorgeous display, design, and is the perfect digital photo album for showing off your Google Photos library.
You get a lot for your money with the Nest Hub, but if that's more than you'd like to spend, you can't go wrong with the Google Home Mini. While it does lack the Nest Hub's display, the Home Mini can perform all of the same Assistant commands, has a speaker that works perfectly fine for casual music listening, and looks oh so adorable.
