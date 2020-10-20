Trying to find the best games to play on Roblox can be overwhelming for new players. Roblox has been around since 2006 and allows users to create games and play games created using the platform. Over the last 14 years, many games have made their way into the platform; not all are created equally. We have compiled this list of the best games to play on Roblox to give you a good place to start.

Adopt Me!

In this simulation game, you spawn into your own customizable home and can immediately begin making home your own. But don't go too crazy on customizations right away unless you have Robux to put into it. As the name suggests, you can also adopt both pets and babies to simulate a family. Or, if you'd like, you can select to take the role of a baby instead of a parent. Once you have your pet and/or family, enjoy exploring the world. There are various shop types, from pet stores to baby furniture stores, to help you bring in items for your house. Mess around in the open world however you like, and be sure to chat with other people! Jailbreak

Play real-time with other online players and choose a side. You can either be a cop or a criminal. Those on the criminal team have to escape from the jail they spawn into and run into town to take on various crimes to earn money. The money can be used to collect weapons, vehicles, and more from "The Collector." As part of team police, you can use free vehicle options as you explore the city to take down the best criminals for bounty money you can use on weapons and more. MeepCity

Like Adopt Me!, in MeepCity, you spawn into an open world where you can adopt a Meep creature and customize your own house, including choosing a map to place your home in. MeepCity is a little more geared toward building up your home on your own than Adopt Me!, which is more family-based. There are mini-games within MeepCity, where you can get more currency to buy furniture and other items for your new home. There are also games in the parks and other areas you can play with other online players like Connect Four. As you explore, you can chat with other people as you come across their avatars. Murder Mystery 2

This game is best played with a large group. Sometimes when you log on, there will already be a good group, and sometimes you may want to recruit some friends. At the start of the game, you will likely have to wait in the lobby for the next round to begin. When the round starts, you'll be given the role of innocent, sheriff, or murderer. As an innocent, you just need to survive until the murderer is caught. Or, you can step in and become a hero by stopping the murderer. As sheriff, it's your duty to figure out who the murderer is and kill them before they kill all other players. Obviously, the murderer's job is to murder. There are different maps to play on, and you can vote which one to play next. Natural Disaster Survival

Natural Disaster Survival is just that — You are surviving a natural disaster. There's no reason why these natural disasters are happening, and quite frankly, you don't really need a reason. Players enter a seemingly normal environment and must quickly act when nature's fury strikes. Disasters include a volcano, a meteor shower, and acid rain. Adapting to the impending chaos is part of the fun. Whoever is left at the end of the round is the winner. This game is perfect for a large group of friends who are looking to play something simple and engaging. Piggy

Upon first glance, you might think that a lot of Roblox games are family-friendly affairs, and for the most part, you'd be right. But if you're craving something a little more macabre, then you might enjoy Piggy. Piggy is a survival horror game where players must avoid a killer and solve puzzles to escape. If you're the killer, you must stalk the other players and capture them. There are two chapters available, each with their own storylines as well (one even bears a striking resemblance to the cartoon show, Peppa Pig.) There's an in-game currency that is earned by completing escaping the killer or by capturing players. Work at a Pizza Place

Another self-explanatory game, this game is all about working at a pizza place for a living wage. While the moral implications of working an in-game job for fun has been debated since the days of Root Beer Tapper, it doesn't change the fact that the game is a peaceful and charming experience. Work the role of a cashier, cook, truck driver, and delivery man. Collect tips for doing a good job, and cash your check every day to upgrade your modest home into something great. World // Zero