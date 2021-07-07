Named for the 2000 film Battle Royale, the battle royale genre started with players modifying survival games but has since become the core concept of numerous hugely popular titles, including some of the best Android games. Players compete solo or as part of a small team to kill off the competition, usually on a rapidly shrinking map where they'll also scavenge for equipment and resources. If you're looking to test your skills and want to be able to get in a match wherever you are, these are the best battle royale games on Android.
Battlelands Royale
A more casual version of the genre, Battlands Royale matches take just three to five minutes and don't require any time spent waiting in lobbies. You'll parachute into your chosen landing spot and then loot the armor and weapons you'll need to fight the 31 other players spread across a huge map. Controls are simple enough to easily pick up the game whether you're playing solo or with a partner. Hone your skills to collect new characters, emotes, and parachutes.
Call of Duty: Mobile
The first-person shooter Call of Duty franchise got into battle royale by including the mode in Black Ops 4 and made it a major part of the mobile game launched in 2019. 100 players can compete on classic maps from the Black Ops and Modern Warfare games either solo or as part of a two- or four-person team, with each player choosing their own special ability. Try out the various modes and unlock characters and weapons from the series.
Fortnite
One of the most popular games in the world, Fortnite lets players build forts and team up with friends in 100-person battle royale matches. The game is constantly releasing new content, with the current season centering on an alien invasion where you can shoot down flying saucers and hijack them to move your squad around the map and fire on your foes. Gather weaponry and modify it to suit your playstyle, and earn new outfits for a wide range of characters.
Garena Free Fire
50 players must compete to survive in 10-minute matches that start when you parachute onto a remote island. You can hide from your opponents to ambush them or drive vehicles around the large maps looking for safe places and weapons. You can also compete in a 4v4 game mode, where you'll need to purchase weapons to defeat your enemies. The game is constantly introducing new content, with a collaboration with Street Fighter starting in July.
PUBG Mobile
The first true battle royale game, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, is wildly popular on consoles. This version is designed specifically for mobile, letting up to 100 players battle on massive maps with varying weather, terrain, and lighting. You can also opt for faster 4v4 team deathmatch games while coordinating with friends via voice chat. The game is constantly evolving with daily challenges to keep you engaged and updates introducing new modes and features.
Ready to rumble
New battle royale games are coming out constantly, so keep checking back for updates to this list. We're particularly looking out for the release of Apex Legends Mobile. Since all of the best battle royale games for Android are free, you can try them and see what you like most. If you have any favorites that we missed, let us know in the comments section.
