Named after the 2000 film Battle Royale, the battle royale genre started with players modding survival games but has since become the core concept of numerous hugely popular titles, including some of the best Android games. Players compete solo or as part of a small team to kill off the competition, usually on a rapidly shrinking map where they'll also scavenge for equipment and resources. So if you're looking to test your skills and want to test your skills anywhere, these are the best battle royale games on Android.

Call of Duty: Mobile

The first-person shooter Call of Duty franchise got into battle royale by including the mode in Black Ops 4 in 2018, then made it a major part of its mobile game when it launched in 2019. One hundred players can compete on classic maps from the Black Ops and Modern Warfare games, either solo or as part of a two- or four-person team, with each player choosing their special ability. Try out the various modes and unlock characters and weapons from the series.

Call of Duty: Mobile Compete in 100-player battle royale battlegrounds, sniper battles, and team deathmatches on iconic maps from the shooter franchise's history. Earn gear to customize your loadouts for future matches. Free with in-app purchases at Google Play Store

FOG

Not every battle royale is just about shooting 99 other players to death. Some of them, like FOG, make an effort to introduce elements from different genres, like RPGs and MOBAs (multiplayer online battle arena). Another nice breath of fresh air from FOG is the medieval-styled fantasy setting, a pleasant departure from the same old battlegrounds found in games like Fortnite and PUBG. The goal in FOG is to, well, survive the encroaching fog. You'll have to use all of the magical skills available to you, get sweet weapons and armor, and know when to fight and when to flee to survive and win in these fast-paced 30-man battles. FOG is free-to-play, blissfully free of ads, but does monetize through in-app microtransactions.

FOG A fantasy-styled battle royale with RPG and MOBA elements, FOG takes the gaming trend of the day to a magical new world. Free w/ IAPs at Google Play Store

Garena Free Fire

Fifty players must compete to survive in 10-minute matches that start when you parachute onto a remote island. You can hide from your opponents to ambush them or drive vehicles around the large maps looking for safe places and weapons. You can also compete in a 4v4 game mode, where you'll need to purchase weapons to defeat your enemies. The game constantly introduces new content, like a Street Fighter collaboration last July.

Garena Free Fire Choose from a wide variety of characters ranging from a DJ to a robot and use their special abilities to defeat your opponents in 10-minute 50-person matches across maps with complex terrain. Free with in-app purchases at Google Play Store

PUBG New State

The first true battle royale game, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, is wildly popular on consoles and mobile. So popular, in fact, that the mobile version spawned its very own upgrade with PUBG New State. The original PUBG Mobile was a port handled by Tencent, admirably enough. New State, however, was developed for mobile by PUBG Studios and boasts a few exclusives to set it apart from Mobile. The core gameplay of New State is very similar to Mobile, but the graphics are considerably improved, there's a new map to play on, and there have been some tweaks to the game mechanics to keep things fresh. Seasoned players can think of New State as an expansion to Mobile. It's bigger, it's better, and it puts a fresh coat of paint on the OG battle royale. Like PUBG Mobile, New State is also free-to-play and monetizes through in-app purchases.

PUBG New State Higher-quality visuals, new maps, and new mechanics put PUBG New State on the road to eclipsing its younger brother. Free with in-app purchases at Google Play Store

ZombsRoyale.io