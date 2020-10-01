Whether you're looking for consoles, games, or accessories, Amazon has it all and more. Prime Day will offer steep discounts on a lot of these, so if you've been holding off on buying that new game because you didn't want to spend $60 when it released, now's your chance. Don't forget to keep an eye out for console bundles as well, because that's another great way to save.

Amazon Prime Day is coming up, meaning those looking to save money on holiday gifts have the perfect opportunity very soon. This year has been a bit strange with the pandemic, and gaming has been more important then ever with people forced to stay at home for extended lengths of time.

The PS4 still has a lot of life left in it with Sony pledging to release games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Horizon Forbidden West on it. With exclusives like Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part II and God of War, it's a great place to play.

Best Amazon Prime Day PS4 Pro Deals

The PS4 Pro is undoubtedly the best PS4 console on the market right now. With the PS5 soon to release in November, a lot of people will finally be upgrading to older hardware as the prices drop. If you want to play the best Sony games without breaking the bank, the PS4 Pro is the way to go.

PlayStation 4 Pro | $399 at Amazon The PS4 Pro boasts a 4.2 TFLOP GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive. With the capability of rendering 4K graphics and delivering games at 60FPS — though not always at the same time — it's the perfect console if you're taking the plunge and finally upgrading before the PS5 comes out. $399 at Amazon

Best Amazon Prime Day PS5 Deals

The PS5 may not go on sale during Amazon Prime Day, but it might go back in stock. Retailers are working with Sony to get waves of stock ahead of its release in November, so you'll want to keep an eye out if you've yet to preorder a PS5. You can choose from the standard PS5 console or the PS5 Digital Edition for $100 less.

PlayStation 5 | $499 at Amazon Sony's PS5 will feature an 4K Blu-ray drive, SSD, 10.28 teraflop GPU, and a powerful CPU ready to deliver the best possible games. This is your ticket to the next-generation and Sony's upcoming lineup of exclusives if you want top-of-the-line performance and graphics. With the new DualSense controller and other services being added, now's the time to get ready for next-gen. $499 at Amazon PS5 Digital Edition | $399 at Amazon The PS5 Digital Edition boasts the same specs as its counterpart except it lacks a physical disc drive, so you're still getting the same quality games regardless of which PS5 console your purchase. If you've abandoned physical discs long ago in favor of a digital future, this one is for you. It's cheaper, too. $399 at Amazon

Best Amazon Prime Day PlayStation VR Deals

They always say that virtual reality is the future, and PSVR has only gotten better and better with age. The PS5 may not be releasing with a new PSVR 2 headset, but the old PSVR headset will work just fine. For anyone looking to play some bleeding-edge technology — and put up with some growing pains — virtual reality is for you. Sony offers several great PSVR exclusives.

PlayStation VR - Marvel's Iron Man Bundle | $399 at Amazon Iron Man for PSVR is just about the closest you'll probably ever come to stepping into the iconic suit. Any Marvel fans and VR enthusiasts should definitely check this one out as it features an original story inspired by the comics. $350 at Amazon

Best Amazon Prime Day PS4 Bundle Deals

A console is practically useless without any games to play, and that's why bundles are sometimes the best value. You'll get a PS4 and a few games in one convenient package, usually for less than what you'd pay for everything separately. While Sony's discontinued a lot of its older console bundles, there are still a few worth noting that don't cost exorbitant amounts of money.

Best Amazon Prime Day PS4 Game Deals

A console can live or die by its games, and you'll find some of the best games on PS4. Sony prides itself in its first-party portfolio with exclusives like God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, The Last of Us, and more. With phenomenal third-party games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Borderlands 3, you'll always have something new to play.

Best Amazon Prime Day PS5 Game Deals

There are a ton of great games coming to PS5 you'll want to preorder ahead of its release. Again, these aren't likely to be on sale while Amazon Prime Day is going on, but you should definitely treat yourself to something nice regardless. You might even find a deal where if you buy one or two games you can get a third at a discount.

Best Amazon Prime Day PS4 Accessories Deals

Headsets, hard drives, and controllers are just a few of the accessories you'll want to keep an eye out for your PS4. If you're in the market for a new one, now's the time to buy. There are plenty of accessories to choose from, and some you may not have even thought of.

PS4 vs PS4 Pro Which is right for me?

Some people will want to get a PS4 Pro over a PS4 just because of its sheer power, but it may not be the right choice for everyone. Every PS4 game can be played on either console, so it really comes down to personal preference. Do you need the absolute best visuals and frame rate? Performance can get choppy in certain games on a base PS4, but it runs most titles just fine. If you're looking to save money and you don't need 4K graphics, the PS4 Slim is the way to go.

Prime Day 2020 PS4 Deals I'm most excited about

I'm personally upgrading to a PS5 very soon, so most of the games don't interest me too much. What I care more about are the accessories and peripherals I can get for a cheap price. I'm definitely in the market for a new headset and I've been looking at the SteelSeries Arctis 7 for quite some time.

As for the PS5, I'll definitely be on the lookout for deals where I can buy a few games and get one for half off — or even free, if I'm lucky. Next-gen games are looking for be more expensive than ever, and I'll take what I can get when it comes to savings of any kind.

What were the best Prime Day 2019 PS4 deals?

The best deals from last year were on the console bundles, so you'll want to keep an eye out for those. With the PS5 right around the corner, you can expect the PS4 price to drop and retailers will want to unload their stock with some extra games thrown in.