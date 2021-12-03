Best Accessories for Ring Video Doorbell 2022

Ring's various video doorbells provide a great way to make your home a bit smarter, but you can make them even more powerful with the best of the best Ring doorbell accessories. While Ring includes everything you need to get up and running out of the box, it never hurts to go beyond the basics. Some items are available for specific Ring doorbell models only, so pay close attention before buying.

Show up Amazon Echo Show 10 $249.99 at Amazon $249.99 at Best Buy $249.99 at Dell You can use the Echo Show 10 to see who is outside your door, and as the newest Show device, this version is better than ever thanks to its 10.1-inch HD screen that actually moves on its base to follow you, always keeping you in frame or the screen facing you. You can also talk to whoever is outside through the Echo Show 10 and hear them back. Creative mounting Corner Kit for Ring Video Doorbell 3/3 Plus, 4 $20 at Amazon Every doorway is different, and you may need to get creative with how you mount your doorbell for it to be effective. This corner mount from Ring gives you up to a 30-degree horizontal angle, so your camera pays attention to where it should. This model works with the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and 3 Plus. Vertical mount KIMILAR Angle Mount $18 at Amazon If you need to change your vertical angle instead of your horizontal one, this kit is for you. Here you get three wedges to angle your Ring Doorbell Pro, this time at 5, 10, and 15 degrees. Screws, drywall sockets, and even a little screwdriver are included so you can have the mount installed in no time. This option is available as a wedge or corner kit. Backup battery Ring® Rechargeable Lithium Quick-Release Battery Pack $30 at Amazon It never hurts to have a spare battery for your Ring products. This kit includes a rechargeable battery pack and a USB charging cable. The battery should last 6-12 months, though it takes seven hours to recharge. It is compatible with the Ring Video Doorbell (Gen 1), Peephole Cam, Stick Up Battery Cam (2nd and 3rd Gen), and Spotlight Cam Battery. Back that Ring up, twice Dechiany Ring Battery Charger, Dual Port Charging Station $12.99 at Amazon If you run your Ring doorbell off of a battery (even if just on backup), you'll need to charge those batteries every so often. This dual charger by Dechiany can charge two Ring backup batteries at a time for your video doorbell or Ring cameras. Plug and play Power Over Ethernet Adapter, Video Doorbell Power Supply $30 at Amazon Keep your Ring Video Doorbell Elite (or Ring Stick Up Cam) continuously powered up with first-party power over an Ethernet PoE adapter. No more surveillance interruptions just to recharge your batteries! Powered by the sun Solar Charger Mount for Ring Video Doorbell 3/3 Plus, 4 $50 at Amazon Ring's video doorbell batteries can last for months, depending on your usage. Still, if you want to extend the battery life even longer and minimize charging sessions, the Solar Charger add-on is a charger and mounting bracket in one. It works great on both the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and 3 Plus. Chime in Ring Chime (2nd Gen) $30 at Amazon Your doorbell won't do you any good if you can't hear it throughout your home. The Ring Chime's speaker plugs into any power outlet to let you hear whenever someone is trying to come inside. The Chime lacks a microphone, though, so you won't be able to talk to that person. Extra reach Ring Chime Pro (2nd Gen) $50 at Amazon This does everything the Chime does but also serves as a Wi-Fi extender. Now, this doesn't work as an extender for your smartphone or tablet — it's only for Ring devices, so you can hear alerts in that secluded back corner of your home. It also has a built-in night light.

Knock knock, ding dong

Ring's video doorbells are great on their own, but like with all smart home tech, they get so much more capable once you add some accessories. Of course, none of these are mandatory, but we personally like the Amazon Echo Show 10 for its ability to let us see who's at our door and engage with them (or not) from our sofa. We don't even need to get up since the Echo Show's screen will rotate to face us!

Of course, if you want to take your actual doorbell up a notch, consider the Ring Corner Kit or KIMILAR adjustable mounts to make sure that you can actually see who's at the door. Don't forget to keep your doorbell powered with something like the Ring Solar Charger Mount. Whatever accessories you add will no doubt only complement your supremely useful Ring video doorbell.

Remember that while Ring is one of the top brands in the video doorbell market, if not the top brand, there are alternative video doorbells worth exploring if you don't think that the Ring brand is for you.