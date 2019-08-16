While searching for a great new game to feature this week, I discovered a game simply titled "blue", which was of course the latest release from indie developer Bart Bonte's series of color-based puzzle games. I found it as a featured title in Google Play's Indie Corner and decided to give it a go — which then of course led me to re-download the other three games in the series.

There's something to be said about how well-adapted smartphones are for simple and engaging puzzle games like the ones Bonte creates. Just like black, red, and yellow that came before, blue is another stripped-down puzzle game that gives the player no instructions or guidance other than the knowledge that your goal is to tap around and do whatever it takes to make the whole screen go a solid color.

Each level has its own unique logic that you'll need to figure out to solve, and it challenges you to sometimes think outside the box. Each game features fifty levels, so all told across the entire collection that's 200 levels to enjoy. The games are all free to play and you'll only see ads if you tap the lightbulb in the top right corner for a hint. Otherwise, you can pay to unlock an ad-free version of the game where you can see hints without ads.

I've always loved these sorts of games as a casual distraction that you can pick up and play wherever and whenever you've got the time. As much as I like to unwind away from my phone during the summer, I find simple puzzle games like these to be perfect for engaging my brain while I enjoy my morning cup of coffee or while chilling in a hammock. The chill soundtrack is an added bonus that makes the whole experience that much more relaxing.

Be sure to check out blue, and if you really dig this style of puzzle game you got three more colorful titles to enjoy, too!