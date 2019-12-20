What you need to know
- Alphabet's CEO is going to be $240 million richer in the next three years.
- The Google parent is promising Pichai the largest stock grant in its history.
- The award will be dependent on the company's performance in the next three years.
Being the CEO of one of the biggest tech companies in the world may come with its own headaches, but it's also one of the most financially lucrative things you can do in life. Sundar Pichai, the Google CEO who recently also took the reins at parent company Alphabet, is in line to get a massive $240 million award in stocks over the next three years (via Reuters).
Pichai, who cut his teeth working on Chrome and Chrome OS in his early years at Google, became CEO of Google back in 2015 after the company's reorganization under the newly-formed Alphabet Inc. He was immediately awarded stocks amounting to nearly $200 million — the largest in the company's history at the time — and has now outdone himself, taking over as CEO of the entire umbrella of companies under Alphabet and replacing Google's co-founder Larry Page in the position. His new award, dependent on the company's financial prospects in the next three years, will break his previous record as the largest stock grant for a Google CEO.
He will also receive an annual salary of $2 million starting next year, according to an SEC filing by the company.
Alphabet's Q3 2019 earnings reveal 20% increase in revenues but significant dip in earnings
Are in-game subscriptions the next big trend in mobile gaming monetization?
You thought loot boxes and in-app purchases were bad? Just wait until every mobile game wants you to subscribe to their monthly Premium Pass.
Huawei P40 Pro will reportedly feature a 10x optical zoom camera
According to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Huawei P40 Pro will come equipped with a new 8MP periscope zoom camera with 10x optical zoom capability.
Stadia finally lets you view all of the achievements you've been earning
One of the many features missing from Stadia at launch was the ability to view achievements. Fortunately, Stadia continues to push out regular updates and has finally added a way to view achievements with Chrome or Chromecast on TV.
Eat The Child from The Mandalorian...in cake form!
Baby Yoda has inspired myriad new desserts and treats, including a detailed cake and a Frappuccino you can order at Starbucks.