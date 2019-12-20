Being the CEO of one of the biggest tech companies in the world may come with its own headaches, but it's also one of the most financially lucrative things you can do in life. Sundar Pichai, the Google CEO who recently also took the reins at parent company Alphabet, is in line to get a massive $240 million award in stocks over the next three years (via Reuters).

Pichai, who cut his teeth working on Chrome and Chrome OS in his early years at Google, became CEO of Google back in 2015 after the company's reorganization under the newly-formed Alphabet Inc. He was immediately awarded stocks amounting to nearly $200 million — the largest in the company's history at the time — and has now outdone himself, taking over as CEO of the entire umbrella of companies under Alphabet and replacing Google's co-founder Larry Page in the position. His new award, dependent on the company's financial prospects in the next three years, will break his previous record as the largest stock grant for a Google CEO.

He will also receive an annual salary of $2 million starting next year, according to an SEC filing by the company.

