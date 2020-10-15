Barnes & Noble hack may have exposed customers' email and purchase history

What you need to know
- Barnes & Noble's corporate systems were targeted by a cyber attack on October 10.
- The company has said that the hackers may have accessed customers' email addresses, billing addresses, and purchase history.
- Customer payment details, however, weren't compromised.
Bookseller Barnes and Noble fell victim to a cyber attack last week. The company has confirmed that the attack resulted in "unauthorized and unlawful access to certain Barnes & Noble corporate system."
The systems that were impacted contained data such as customers' email addresses, billing and shipping addresses, purchase history, as well as phone numbers. Barnes & Noble added that there is currently no evidence that suggests customers' personal information was accessed, but it isn't ruling out the possibility at this stage. Fortunately, however, Barnes and Noble says payment details of its customers weren't exposed. In a statement sent to The Register, the company said that all payment details stores in its systems are always encrypted and tokenized.
On Sunday, owners of Barnes & Noble's Nook tablets started noticing that they were unable to download books they had already purchased or buy a new one. Cash registers at the bookseller's physical stores also stopped working temporarily due to the breach. While the company initially said it was merely facing a "network issue," it confirmed that its systems were attacked in an email sent to its customers earlier today.
Barnes & Noble hasn't been able to restore Nook services completely yet, but expects to get it "back to full operation" shortly.
How to read free books on an Amazon Kindle
Review: The Garmin Forerunner 745 is a very well-rounded fitness watch
The Garmin Forerunner 745 packs all the features that elite athletes want into a more affordable package than some of its other high-end watches like the Forerunner 945 or Fenix series. However, it's versatile and easy enough to use that even a weekend warrior like myself can find value in it.
Getting a Pixel 5? Here are 10 tips you should know
The Google Pixel 5 is one of the smartest Android phones of the year. Here are 10 tips to get the absolute most out of it!
No charger in the iPhone 12 box will lead to tons of e-waste
Apple didn't put a charger in the box with the iPhone 12 because we can use the one we have. Then, it included a cable that won't work with the charger most iPhone users have. Womp womp.
These are the absolute best Pixel 5 cases you can buy right now
Even if the Pixel 5 doesn't have a glass back, it still needs a case before you take it outside the safety of your home. These are the Google Pixel 5 cases you can trust to get you through whatever chaos life brings your way.