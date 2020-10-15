Barnes & Noble hack may have exposed customers' email and purchase history

Bookseller Barnes and Noble fell victim to a cyber attack last week. The company has confirmed that the attack resulted in "unauthorized and unlawful access to certain Barnes & Noble corporate system."

The systems that were impacted contained data such as customers' email addresses, billing and shipping addresses, purchase history, as well as phone numbers. Barnes & Noble added that there is currently no evidence that suggests customers' personal information was accessed, but it isn't ruling out the possibility at this stage. Fortunately, however, Barnes and Noble says payment details of its customers weren't exposed. In a statement sent to The Register, the company said that all payment details stores in its systems are always encrypted and tokenized.

We are continuing to experience a systems failure that is interrupting NOOK content. We are working urgently to get all NOOK services back to full operation. Unfortunately it has taken longer than anticipated, and we sincerely apologize for this inconvenience and frustration. 1/2 — NOOK (@nookBN) October 14, 2020

(2/2) Please be assured that there is no compromise of customer payment details which are encrypted and tokenized. We expect NOOK to be fully operational shortly and will post an update once systems are restored. Thank you for your patience. — NOOK (@nookBN) October 14, 2020

On Sunday, owners of Barnes & Noble's Nook tablets started noticing that they were unable to download books they had already purchased or buy a new one. Cash registers at the bookseller's physical stores also stopped working temporarily due to the breach. While the company initially said it was merely facing a "network issue," it confirmed that its systems were attacked in an email sent to its customers earlier today.

Barnes & Noble hasn't been able to restore Nook services completely yet, but expects to get it "back to full operation" shortly.

How to read free books on an Amazon Kindle