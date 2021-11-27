In addition to some pretty great deals on Android phones this Black Friday weekend, the UK networks have also reduced their unlimited 5G SIM-only plans to some of the cheapest prices we've ever seen.

Vodafone, Three and O2 have all reduced prices for their unlimited SIM-only plans to around the £20-25 level, with unique perks for each.

Vodafone's SIM-only deals are available until November 29, and the operator's 5G Max plans come with 5G connectivity at the network's fastest possible speeds.

Vodafone Unlimited Max Vodafone's cheapest plan with unlimited calls, texts and data is a 24-month deal for £20 per month, and also includes roaming in the EU for £1 per day from 6 January 2022. (Before then it's free.) Add an entertainment bundle for an extra £7 per month. From £20 per month at Vodafone

Three has the cheapest unlimited data deal we've seen for Black Friday. It'll also cost you £20 per month for most of the two-year lifespan of the contract, but Three will give you 50% off for the first six month, so you're up £60 in the long run.

Three Advanced Plan Three's unlimited Advanced Plan also boasts unlimited calls, texts and data, and is half price for the first half-year of the contract. Hotspot is included, and European roaming will cost you £2 per day. £10 for the first 6 months at Three

O2's unlimited deal is a little pricier than the others, but still well worth a look. The carrier's Black Friday deals are live all the way through until December 8.

O2 Unlimited Data Plan O2's unlimited data deal costs £25 per month, and includes six months of free Apple Music, and a choice of six months of Disney+ for free, or 12 months of another benefit. If you're also a Virgin Media customer, you'll unlock more benefits when you sign up for this plan. £25 per month at O2

Finally, EE isn't discounting its unlimited data plan for Black Friday -- it's still £35 per month. But the UK's biggest operator is offering a 160GB plan -- which should be effectively unlimited for most people's uses -- for £20 per month. Alternatively you can pay £25 for the same 160GB of data plus a choice of one of EE's Smart Benefits, which include Apple TV, Apple Music, BT Sport Ultimate or international roaming.