What you need to know
- Amazon Web Services is experiencing another outage.
- The latest outage appears to be limited to the U.S. East Coast.
- Some of the services impacted by the outage include Fortnite, Hulu, Quora, Slack, and Imgur.
Amazon Web Services appears to have gone down for the third time this month. The latest outage is causing networking connectivity issues for some users on the U.S. East Coast. As per data from DownDetector, the outage has affected a number of popular services including Hulu, Coinbase, Imgur, and Slack.
Amazon Web Services posted the following update on its service health dashboard at 8:01 AM ET:
We can confirm a loss of power within a single data center within a single Availability Zone (USE1-AZ4) in the US-EAST-1 Region. This is affecting availability and connectivity to EC2 instances that are part of the affected data center within the affected Availability Zone.
We are also experiencing elevated RunInstance API error rates for launches within the affected Availability Zone. Connectivity and power to other data centers within the affected Availability Zone, or other Availability Zones within the US-EAST-1 Region are not affected by this issue, but we would recommend failing away from the affected Availability Zone (USE1-AZ4) if you are able to do so. We continue to work to address the issue and restore power within the affected data center.
