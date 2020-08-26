If you own an August or Yale smart lock, you can now unlock your home as easily as you unlock your phone. August has rolled out a new feature for all August Smart Locks and Yale Assure Locks and Levers with Wi-Fi, which allows users to unlock their home remotely through a fingerprint or face scan.

The feature will utilize the authentication tools on your phone to prompt fingerprint or facial recognition whenever you lock or unlock your home remotely. However, if your phone doesn't support fingerprint or facial authentication, you will be prompted to use your PIN code instead.

Along with the biometric verification feature, August has also rolled out another new feature called "Hide Entry Codes." As clearly suggested by its name, the feature lets you hide keypad entry codes within the app. After you enable the feature, you will be able to view the codes only after passing phone authentication.

Both the new features are now available on the August Home and Yale Access apps for Android and iOS.