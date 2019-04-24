The Samsung Galaxy Fold has had one of the rockiest launches we've seen in a while, and it just hit another bump. Several AT&T customers began posting screenshots to Twitter and Reddit yesterday of emails stating the ship date has now changed to June 13. However, it's worth taking this new ship date with a huge grain of salt.
If anyone is curious as to when the #GalaxyFold will ship, here is the email I just got. @backlon pic.twitter.com/RGwbDv6NeP— MightyDroid (@mighty_droid) April 23, 2019
Samsung has still not set a shipping date for the Fold after it announced it pushed back the launch of the phone globally. The new delay comes following several issues reviewers were having with their units. Samsung has now recalled all of the review units out of an abundance of caution (and bad publicity).
There have been several issues with the Galaxy Fold so far including, the display dying due to the removal of what appeared to be a screen protector, debris finding its way under the flexible display, and the display warping. Even our own Michael Fisher has fallen victim to debris finding its way under the display.
Sigh. A little grain of something found its way beneath my Galaxy Fold display. Like the saying goes: "not surprised; just disappointed." Sending this back to Samsung hoping they figure out a way to seal up that hinge.— Michael Fisher (@theMrMobile) April 23, 2019
Silver lining: video tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/9UfYDMOEul
If the device is not yet ready to ship, why has AT&T updated the ship date? It's possible this is simply a placeholder date chosen by AT&T in order to keep your pre-order active. According to this quote from the email, it seems that is most likely the case.
To keep your order active, federal regulations require us to gain your acceptance of the new shipping date(s) shown below
No one said it was going to be easy creating a new form factor for mobile devices, and Samsung is learning that the hard way. It's a pity Samsung has struggled so much with its first attempt because even our own Andrew Martonik says it has "amazing potential" in his review.
