The Samsung Galaxy Fold has had one of the rockiest launches we've seen in a while, and it just hit another bump. Several AT&T customers began posting screenshots to Twitter and Reddit yesterday of emails stating the ship date has now changed to June 13. However, it's worth taking this new ship date with a huge grain of salt.

If anyone is curious as to when the #GalaxyFold will ship, here is the email I just got. @backlon pic.twitter.com/RGwbDv6NeP

Samsung has still not set a shipping date for the Fold after it announced it pushed back the launch of the phone globally. The new delay comes following several issues reviewers were having with their units. Samsung has now recalled all of the review units out of an abundance of caution (and bad publicity).

There have been several issues with the Galaxy Fold so far including, the display dying due to the removal of what appeared to be a screen protector, debris finding its way under the flexible display, and the display warping. Even our own Michael Fisher has fallen victim to debris finding its way under the display.