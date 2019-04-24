It's been a rough few days for the Galaxy Fold. After initial reports came out showcasing how fragile the tablet display is to breakage, Samsung officially delayed the phone's launch until some point in May at the earliest.
This certainly doesn't bode well for a smartphone that costs nearly $2000, and with these events in mind, it has some of our AC forum members wondering if it's now worth taking another looking at the Huawei Mate X.
What about you? Are you more interested in the Mate X in light of the Galaxy Fold's delay?