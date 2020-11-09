Following a long and dragged-out process, Google Play Music is finally no more. At a little under nine years old, Google's first attempt at a major music streaming service has since been replaced in its entirety by YouTube Music. As you might expect, this is a transition that has come with a lot of mixed feelings.

YouTube Music was kind of a mess when it went through its major re-launch in 2018, but over two years later, it's seen countless improvements that have fleshed-out the service considerably. Even so, not everyone is thrilled about being forced to switch.

Taking a look through the AC forums, here's what some of our members have to say about the whole situation:

Now, we want to hear from you — Are you happy with the current state of YouTube Music?

