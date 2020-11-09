YouTube Music on a Pixel 4 XLSource: Joe Maring / Android Central

Following a long and dragged-out process, Google Play Music is finally no more. At a little under nine years old, Google's first attempt at a major music streaming service has since been replaced in its entirety by YouTube Music. As you might expect, this is a transition that has come with a lot of mixed feelings.

YouTube Music was kind of a mess when it went through its major re-launch in 2018, but over two years later, it's seen countless improvements that have fleshed-out the service considerably. Even so, not everyone is thrilled about being forced to switch.

Taking a look through the AC forums, here's what some of our members have to say about the whole situation:

L0n3N1nja

So knowing YouTube Music was going to replace Google Play I downloaded it and gave it a try a few months ago, didn't care for it but it worked. Today I got hit Goolge Play Music is no longer available, imported my music to YouTube Music and thought I was good to go but was I wrong. Not only do I have ads between songs, music stops when the phone screen is shut off or I minimize the app. Can't...

firebirder

I was not happy Google Play Music was being replace by Youtube Music, but I dealt with it. However, after using it a few times, I HATE it. I moved all my songs but can't search then on Android Auto (can only search Youtube Music songs??? whatever those are, not uploaded), and apparently can't play "stations" unless I upgrade. This is stupid, poor move Google. At this point, it's cheaper to...

Morty2264

I'm still swapping between my own music, the YouTube Music App, and the other YouTube app. It's going okay for now but those ads are infuriating. Sometimes every other song has them, or you can an ad fifteen songs later. In any case, I may get Premium in a while. Not sure yet. I'm not hating the experience, however.

Now, we want to hear from you — Are you happy with the current state of YouTube Music?

Join the conversation in the forums!