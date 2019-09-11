One of the big talking points in the smartphone industry this year has been 5G. As the successor to 4G LTE, 5G aims to offer considerably faster download and upload data speeds on mobile networks, and while some initial expansion of 5G service has begun, it'll still be a while before it's widely available for everyone.

Companies in the industry like to make 5G a big focus, but do regular users have that same excitement for the technology?

Here's what some of our AC forum members have to say about it.

Lepa79

Too early and this lays it out nicely. It's honestly just waste of money at this time. Well, unless you have tons of it and you don't care. If that's the case, good for you. Go nuts. https://youtu.be/OR3Oq0j5nHQ

o4liberty

5G is not really relevant yet so no need to pay for service or a device just yet. It will take a few more years before it's ven relevant.

bandofbrothers2112

I'm in the UK and some of the networks have or are pushing out 5G. I expect this to catch momentum so just to future proof my purchase I opted for the 5G model. In fairness it wasn't that much more than the normal Note 10+ I buy my phones outright from Samsung UK.

brau0303

It's not fully implemented here and I have wifi most places, so it would have been a waste for me. Cheers, BR

What about you? Are you excited about 5G?

