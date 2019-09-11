One of the big talking points in the smartphone industry this year has been 5G. As the successor to 4G LTE, 5G aims to offer considerably faster download and upload data speeds on mobile networks, and while some initial expansion of 5G service has begun, it'll still be a while before it's widely available for everyone.

Companies in the industry like to make 5G a big focus, but do regular users have that same excitement for the technology?

Here's what some of our AC forum members have to say about it.