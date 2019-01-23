Following the iPhone X's release in 2017, almost every Android OEM was in a rush to put a notch on their own phones. This was a pretty big design change compared to what we've been used to for so many years, and as expected, this caused a lot of commotion and irritation among some people.

However, now that it's been well over a year since the notch was popularized, have we grown used to it? Do we still hate it?

Here's what some Android Central forum members have to say.