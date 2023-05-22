WhatsApp gains the ability to edit sent messages across chats

What you need to know

WhatsApp now allows users to edit their sent messages.

Users can edit their sent messages within 15 minutes after the original message is sent.

The message's recipients will be able to see that a message has been modified.

After learning about WhatsApp working on an "edit" sent message feature early this month, the Meta-owned messaging platform made the feature official on Monday.

The new "edit" feature will allow WhatsApp users on Android devices and iOS platforms to modify their sent messages. Suppose users feel they made a mistake in the sent text or want to change the context. In that case, the new "edit" feature adds a new layer of convenience to the messaging experience.

"From correcting a simple misspelling to adding extra context to a message, we're excited to bring you more control over your chats," WhatsApp says in its announcement blog post.

(Image credit: WhatsApp)

Users interested in using the feature would have to hold and press the sent message to select it in a conversation or group. After updating to the latest version, users would be able to see the new "Edit" option, which can be used to alter the message for any reason.

The new feature also has a time limit, as users who'd like to alter the sent message are given a time frame of fifteen minutes after it's been sent. These edited messages will be shown as "edited" to the receiving end so that other users know the message has been changed.

However, users may not be able to see the original text once it is edited. This works slightly differently from Twitter's recent "edit tweet" feature because the social media platform provides users the "edit history," which can be handy if the person changes the context altogether after editing.

That said, WhatsApp isn't a public platform as opposed to Twitter. Since it leans towards the personal messaging service, the ability to view the original message is insignificant when it is just a typo that users want to edit. Also, since it is more personal, users' messages and edits are assured to be end-to-end encrypted like the media, and calls, amongst others on the Meta-owned personal messaging service.

As for the rollout, WhatsApp says the feature has started rolling out to users globally starting today, and it is likely to be available to everyone in the coming weeks.