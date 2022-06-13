iOS 16 isn't enough to convince Android users to switch to the iPhone

What you need to know

Apple recently announced iOS 16 with new lock screen customization and other features.

We asked our readers if the changes coming to iOS 16 would make them consider switching to the iPhone.

Of the votes, 62% say they will stick with Android, while 23% are curious about the iPhone.

Apple's iOS and Google's Android ecosystems have been locked in a longtime battle over which platform does it better. Both OSes have their strengths and weaknesses, and one focuses on choice, with tons of devices and UI experiences among the best Android phones, while the other brings a consistent experience to every user. But with iOS 16, many users point out that Apple is introducing features that have been available on Android for some time, so we asked whether or not these changes are enough to convince our readers to switch to the iPhone.

Of the votes, 62% say they're comfortable sticking with Android, while 23% say they're curious about what iOS 16 brings to the platform. Meanwhile, 13% say they already own iPhones (it's always nice to know what the other side is up to).

(Image credit: Android Central)

One reader, Jon Parkins, suggests that they'll stick with Android even if Apple often copies Android.

"Apple just seems to copy everything from Android anyway. Apple usually releases something Android released a few years prior and claims they released it. Sure the feature is usually not 100% amazing when Google releases it, but it gets better after a few months of use and feedback."

Another reader, Martin Smith, seems to agree and asks a very important question: "If we didn't have Android phones where would Apple get its ideas from in 3 years' time?"

However, not everyone agrees it's a good thing that Android often launches features first, and one reader, John Wentworth, would prefer a cleaner experience than half-baked launches.

"I switched to iPhone yesterday because I'm tired of the beta Pixel phones and the promise of new "revolutions" to the way we do things that end up getting canned in the next version because they were half-baked to begin with."

It goes to show that while most people are comfortable with their current ecosystems, there are those that may be tempted to try something different, especially with each new generation of iOS and Android.