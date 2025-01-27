OnePlus 12R update adds BeaconLink app, new features, and latest security patches

What you need to know

OnePlus is rolling out a big update for its last-generation midranger, the OnePlus 12R.

The update includes the BeaconLink app, Touch to Share, and Android Security Bulletin patches for January 2025.

It’s starting to become available in batches for users in all markets, including India, Europe, and North America.

OnePlus is rolling out a significant update for the OnePlus 12R that adds a new app, a new feature, and the January 2025 security patches, it announced in a post on its community forum. The update, with build number OxygenOS 15.0.0.500, is now becoming available in batches in all markets, including India, Europe, and North America.

The highlight of this iteration of OxygenOS 15 is the addition of a BeaconLink app. It works like a walkie-talkie and allows to call others nearby even if they don’t have a Wi-Fi or cellular connection. While other OnePlus and Oppo phones already received the feature with OxygenOS 15, the OnePlus 12R is just now gaining support. There are limitations, of course — not every device is supported and range is limited to 500m.

The OnePlus 12R receives another OxygenOS 15 favorite as part of this update, and that’s Touch to Share. It’s an AirDrop alternative for OnePlus phones that’ll make it easier to share photos, files, and more across devices. Files can be shared with Android phones, plus iPhones as well.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Aside from those OxygenOS 15 features, the update includes security patches from the January 2025 revision of the Android Security Bulletin. As such, it’s recommended that OnePlus 12R users update as soon as the new version is available. OnePlus says the rollout will be limited at first, but will open up after a few days. With that in mind, you shouldn’t have to wait long for builds CPH2585_15.0.0.500 (India), CPH2609_15.0.0.500 (Europe/Global markets), or CPH2611_15.0.0.500 (North America) to appear for your device.

It’s important to note that the update is only available for OnePlus 12R phones already running OxygenOS 15. If you’re still on Android 14, you’ll first need to upgrade to the Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 before this patch will appear.