Google Wallet rolls out support for Apple Wallet passes

What you need to know

After mentioning the feature back in 2022, Google seems to finally add support to the "pkpss" file format to its wallet app.

Users can now import downloaded "pkpss" file format on Google Wallet to store digital passes.

The ability has been in the works since last year. However, some users reported that they could finally use it, and an official update is expected soon.

Google Wallet has been receiving new updates lately, and another one has been added to the mix: the ability to add the "pkpss" file format, which is the one that Apple Wallet uses.

According to Mishaal Rahman, Google Wallet features the ability to import digital passes from the "pkpss" format. Rahman notes that he received a tip from a Telegram user (Cob) showcasing the addition of the downloaded "pkpss" file format on an Android phone.

Google Wallet may soon be able to import digital passes saved in Apple's .pkpass format!One user on Telegram tells me that Google Wallet is now able to import .pkpass files. This doesn't work for me yet, though. Let me know if this works for you!(Thanks to Cob on Telegram for… https://t.co/jjAL3o2mbA pic.twitter.com/O69NHNRs6LMarch 15, 2024 See more

As mentioned, the pkpss file format is usually seen in Apple Wallet; however, a pkpss format download can be added to Google Wallet through a few simple steps, per the video shared by Rahman on X. Accessing the file from the system and later agreeing to some terms and conditions, the user could easily add it to the Google Wallet app as a digital pass.

The support for this feature has been long overdue, as Google said it was incorporating this feature back in 2022. However, Rahman spotted evidence of it being in the works last year. Regardless, the tip shared by Rahman on X indicates the feature is being rolled out to a few people. Some users who responded to Rahman's post have also acknowledged the feature's availability on their devices in certain regions.

The criteria for the rollout to Android devices still need to be determined. Nonetheless, we expect it to roll out soon officially through an update to the Google Wallet app. With the soon-to-be-expected rollout, users can easily store tickets and digital IDs as well as import them even in the "pkpss" file format on their Google Wallet app. The new ability eliminates relying on third-party services to import the said file format.

The new feature comes after Google Wallet recently gained the ability to save movie tickets and boarding passes directly from Gmail. Users getting ticket confirmations from Gmail could see their tickets being added directly to the Google Wallet app. The same update has also included the ability to archive older passes.