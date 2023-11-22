ChatGPT voice conversations now available to everyone for free

What you need to know

OpenAI is rolling out "ChatGPT with Voice" for all free users through its mobile app after previously only available for paying subscribers.

The AI's voice commands leverage OpenAI's work in text-to-speech technology and also its work with Whipser's voice recognition software.

Following OpenAI's CEO problems, Sam Altman and its president, Greg Brockman, have returned to the company with a new board in tow.

OpenAI is rolling out a feature for all users that was previously restricted to its paying subscriber base.

The AI company posted on X (formerly Twitter) that "ChatGPT with Voice" is now arriving for all free users (via The Verge). The post adds users can hop into the app and tap the headphones icon to begin voicing their queries to ChatGPT. If interested, there's an option to select your preferred AI voice, as well.

Much like when it first launched, ChatGPT with Voice leverages OpenAI's work with its text-to-speech model, creating a "human-like" audio experience from text. The company states its work with Whisper brings its open-source speech recognition software into play to transcribe a user's spoken words into reviewable text.

ChatGPT with voice is now available to all free users. Download the app on your phone and tap the headphones icon to start a conversation.Sound on 🔊 pic.twitter.com/c5sCFDAWU6November 21, 2023 See more

OpenAI's example on X shows how one could use its AI chatbot to ask a question that heavily relies on mathematics. In the example, the user asks, "How many 16-inch pizzas should I order for 778 people?" The answer given is 195 pies, but interestingly, 778 is the number of people OpenAI has on its payroll, as noted by The Verge.

OpenAI, most notably its board, was in quite a conflict with its employees as it fired its CEO, Sam Altman, which resulted in its president, Greg Brockman, quitting. According to reports, the board fired Altman because "he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board."

Furthermore, after word reached its employees, it felt like a mass exodus was approaching as they called for the removal of the board.

However, it would appear as though things have worked out for the CEO and president of OpenAI, as both have now returned to the company. The post states Altman has returned to his previous role but with a new initial board consisting of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo.