Daniel Bader and Ara Wagoner are joined by developer Chris Lacy of Action Launcher and ActionDash fame to discuss Android Q, third party launchers, using your phone less, and much more.
Show Notes and Links:
- Google's awful gestures are ruining Android Q
- Android Q Beta 5 launches with gesture improvements, tweaks to third-party launchers
- On Android Q's gesture navigation incompatibility with 3rd party launchers (including Action Launcher)
- Action Launcher v40 adds a new look, pillar feature & business model
- ActionDash 3.0 adds focus mode, app limits, Usage Assistant & much more
Sponsors:
- Thrifter.com: All the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and more, fussily curated and constantly updated.
