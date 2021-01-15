Sony revealed its Android 11 update plans last month, promising to upgrade five of its Xperia phones to the latest Android version before the end of the first quarter of 2021. While the company had planned to roll out Android 11 for the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 phones in February, some users are reporting that they have already started receiving the update.

As per the folks at XDA Developers, the update arrives as version 55.2.A.0.630 for both phones and weighs in at around 1GB in size. However, what is a little disappointing is that the update only includes the December 2020 Android security patch and not the latest one dated January 1, 2021.

Even though Sony is yet to publish a detailed changelog for the update, you can expect it to include all the major Android 11 features. Sadly, it appears the Xperia 1 II's Photography Pro feature hasn't made its way to the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 with this update.

The stable Android 11 update is currently limited to a small number of users, so it could take a week or two for it to become more widely available.