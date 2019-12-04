What you need to know
- Amazon today launched the Echo Input Portable Smart Speaker Edition in India.
- The Echo Input Portable Smart Speaker Edition comes with a built-in rechargeable battery, which makes it possible for users to access Alexa from anywhere in their home.
- The portable smart speaker has been priced at ₹4,999 ($70) in the country and is now available for pre-order via Amazon.in.
Amazon today expanded its Echo speaker lineup in India with the launch (via TechCrunch) of the Echo Input Portable Smart Speaker Edition. The new smart speaker is nearly identical to the Echo Input when it comes to the "hardware architecture" but packs a built-in rechargeable 4,800mAh battery. Amazon says the large battery can provide up to 10 hours of continuous music playback time.
Thanks to its built-in battery and compact dimensions, you can easily carry the Echo Input Portable Smart Speaker Edition anywhere in your home, without having to search for plug points. It features a fabric design and promises "360 degree sound." Like other Echo smart speakers, it has a microphone on/off switch as well for protecting user's privacy. As you would expect, the Echo Input Portable Smart Speaker Edition has Alexa built-in, which means you can do things like play music, control smart home devices, check the weather, and more using voice commands.
The Amazon Echo Input Portable Smart Speaker Edition has been priced at ₹4,999 ($70) in India and can now be pre-ordered via Amazon.in. Amazon says the smart speaker will begin shipping on December 18. While the new portable smart speaker will only be available in India initially, Amazon says it is planning to launch it in a few other markets "eventually."
Echo Input Portable Smart Speaker Edition
Amazon Echo Input Portable Smart Speaker Edition is a smart speaker that has been designed to be carried around your home, packing a built-in rechargeable 4,800mAh battery. With support for Amazon's Alexa voice assistant, you can use the smart speaker hands-free and stream music from services like Amazon Prime Music, Apple Music, JioSaavn, Gaana, and more. The Amazon Echo Input Portable Smart Speaker Edition is also compatible with smart home devices from Philips, Syska, Wipro, TP-Link, and more.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
