It can be a little difficult to keep track of all the things Echo speakers are capable of. The core of the smart speakers is to answer questions you have and act on commands you give them, but they're so much more than that. Amazon's offered its Alexa Guard feature as a free home security service that uses your Echo speakers to be turned into a home security device, and soon, the functionality is being expanded with Alexa Guard Plus. It's coming "later this year" to the United States, and it'll run you $4.99/month or $49/year after a one-month free trial.