Google posted below-expected earnings for Q3 2019. The company's revenues grew 20% year-over-year, but earnings per share were far below analysts' expectations. The company's stock dipped nearly 4% in after-hours trading following the announcement, before stabilizing at a 1.5% decrease later on.

Revenues for the period fared slightly better than expectations and, at $40.5 billion for the quarter, represented a 20% increase YoY compared to $33.7 billion last year.

Net income, on the other hand, took a significant dip from $9.2 billion last year to $7.1 billion in Q3 this year. On a per-share basis, earnings were down from $13.06 to $10.12, far below analysts' expectations of $12.35 per share (via Bloomberg), hence the tumble in stock prices.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai credited the company's advances in mobile search, YouTube and cloud services as behind the increase in revenues: