Something Nougat this way comes.

Android 7.0 Nougat and EMUI 5.0 will come to the Honor 8 in February 2017, according to parent company Huawei.

The popular 5.2-inch Android phone, which emerged this summer with some great specs, nice looks and excellent reviews, shipped with Android 6.0 Marshmallow and EMUI 4.1, and will gain the same feature set as the larger Mate 9, which begins shipping this month in some parts of Europe (and in the U.S. next January).

We've played with EMUI 5.0 on the Mate 9 and it's a huge step in the right direction for Huawei, and based on early feedback from the Nougat beta on the Honor 8, it translates well to less powerful hardware and smaller screen sizes.

One major addition to the Honor 8 with EMUI 5.0 will be the addition of an app drawer in the launcher which, though it sounds like a fairly small detail, will appease many U.S. owners of the device. The Honor 8 will also benefit from EMUI 5.0's machine learning algorithms which, according to Huawei, "dynamically optimize processing resources by analyzing the user's behaviour over time and prioritizing frequently used apps."

While it's unclear whether the update will arrive at the beginning or end of February, at least now Honor 8 owners have a general sense of when they can expect it.