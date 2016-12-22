Something Nougat this way comes.
Android 7.0 Nougat and EMUI 5.0 will come to the Honor 8 in February 2017, according to parent company Huawei.
The popular 5.2-inch Android phone, which emerged this summer with some great specs, nice looks and excellent reviews, shipped with Android 6.0 Marshmallow and EMUI 4.1, and will gain the same feature set as the larger Mate 9, which begins shipping this month in some parts of Europe (and in the U.S. next January).
We've played with EMUI 5.0 on the Mate 9 and it's a huge step in the right direction for Huawei, and based on early feedback from the Nougat beta on the Honor 8, it translates well to less powerful hardware and smaller screen sizes.
One major addition to the Honor 8 with EMUI 5.0 will be the addition of an app drawer in the launcher which, though it sounds like a fairly small detail, will appease many U.S. owners of the device. The Honor 8 will also benefit from EMUI 5.0's machine learning algorithms which, according to Huawei, "dynamically optimize processing resources by analyzing the user's behaviour over time and prioritizing frequently used apps."
While it's unclear whether the update will arrive at the beginning or end of February, at least now Honor 8 owners have a general sense of when they can expect it.
Honor 8
- Honor 8 review
- Honor 8 specs
- 5 things to know about the Honor 8 in Europe
- All the Honor 8 news
- Join the discussion in the forums
Reader comments
Honor 8 to get Nougat and EMUI 5.0 in Feb 2017
Very cool! That's sooner than I thought. Looking forward to it!
Really? I was hoping for sooner but I guess it'll be something to look forward to
I was thinking maybe April for some reason, since Q2 was floating around.
Yeah I hoping on a quantum level for it to already have been out and for it not to be out yet. Now I'm both disappointed and happy.
The gf will be very excited to hear this.
Nice
Very good to hear, the beta has been excellent.
I know it does volte on T-Mobile but does it do wifi calling like the one plus 3t?
No.
I have P9 and I would never recommend Huawei phone... After the first month, the blazing fast turned into complete trash... So much lag it's unbelievable... So many useless thing, but no Double tap to wake or something like this to help you check your screen... Nougat update is complete trash, colors are ugly black with DARK BLUE, looks ridiculous on the quick toggles. Pretty much nothing new. I guess Huawei is paying big money to some sites to make the hype how "great" this phones are. In real life, they suck, trust me. Feeling sorry for not getting S7 or even LG G5... Even with Xiaomi you will get the same performance for a lot cheaper... This is my opinion but If you are looking for a new phone, my advice look somewhere else.
I will say, my other phone is a G5 and Nougat is fantastic on that device. From what I've seen, Nougat for the Honor 8 seems like an improvement. From blog/forum post. I'm not running the beta.
Well, for me the Honor 8 has been perfect performance wise. I sold a S7 for this and there has been no step down in performance day to day.
I have the Honor 8 and a Mate 8, about to get the Mate 9 and have never had a problem, maybe you just got a bad phone because for me, Huawei has been the best phones I've ever used.
Can't wait.
Nice!
Thank you to all the 5.0 beta testers!
Sweeeeet can't wait! :-)
I've been loving the 5.0 beta, it really is an improvement. I don't feel the need to use nova launcher! At this stage it doesn't feel like beta software, feels pretty complete!
Not shown, the phone falls off blackboard, screen spiders.