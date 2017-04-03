Samsung was working on dual rear cameras with the Galaxy S8.

Samsung decided to stick with a 12MP "Dual Pixel" rear-facing camera on the Galaxy S8 and S8+, but it looks like the South Korean manufacturer dabbled with a dual-camera setup at least on the Galaxy S8+. Images of early prototypes of the Galaxy S8+ reveal dual cameras at the back along with dual LED flash and a heart rate sensor.

The device in the image above has the same model number as that of the Galaxy S8+ (SM-G955F). The lack of a fingerprint sensor at the back also reinforces earlier rumors that Samsung was working on an embedded fingerprint scanner located underneath the display.

According to reports from Korea a few weeks prior to the launch of the Galaxy S8, Synaptics — the vendor developing the on-screen fingerprint sensors — simply didn't have enough time to integrate the technology into Samsung's flagships. With the bezel-less infinity display taking up most of the front of the phone, Samsung decided to move the fingerprint sensor to the back of the phones, which may have necessitated a switch to the traditional single camera setup.

Samsung works on several variations of a design before settling on a retail model, and a version with dual rear cameras was just one of many design variants the manufacturer likely tested out for the Galaxy S8. That said, we may still get to see a dual-camera setup as well as an embedded fingerprint sensor in the Galaxy Note 8 later this year.