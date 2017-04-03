Samsung was working on dual rear cameras with the Galaxy S8.
Samsung decided to stick with a 12MP "Dual Pixel" rear-facing camera on the Galaxy S8 and S8+, but it looks like the South Korean manufacturer dabbled with a dual-camera setup at least on the Galaxy S8+. Images of early prototypes of the Galaxy S8+ reveal dual cameras at the back along with dual LED flash and a heart rate sensor.
The device in the image above has the same model number as that of the Galaxy S8+ (SM-G955F). The lack of a fingerprint sensor at the back also reinforces earlier rumors that Samsung was working on an embedded fingerprint scanner located underneath the display.
According to reports from Korea a few weeks prior to the launch of the Galaxy S8, Synaptics — the vendor developing the on-screen fingerprint sensors — simply didn't have enough time to integrate the technology into Samsung's flagships. With the bezel-less infinity display taking up most of the front of the phone, Samsung decided to move the fingerprint sensor to the back of the phones, which may have necessitated a switch to the traditional single camera setup.
Samsung works on several variations of a design before settling on a retail model, and a version with dual rear cameras was just one of many design variants the manufacturer likely tested out for the Galaxy S8. That said, we may still get to see a dual-camera setup as well as an embedded fingerprint sensor in the Galaxy Note 8 later this year.
Reader comments
Early Galaxy S8+ prototypes had dual cameras at the back
I don't care about dual cameras. Give me my IR blaster back.
Buy LG then.
Haha even LG has finally drop the IR blaster
Lol, not going to happen. Waste if internal space and resources for a "feature" that hardly anyone used.
The on screen integrated finger print scanner and dual rear camera should be in next years S9 then.
Or hopefully the Note 8.
This model looks so much better than the one we actually got. It looks more symmetrical. My ocd kicks in whenever I see that fingerprint sensor on the back.
The whole dual camera thing is something that most are not asking for and could careless about . It's just the next thing the oems are trying to up sell as something great and different. It is not . I'm so glad my s8 plus doesn't have that hideous dual camera setup on the back
Dual cameras are dope. It's not gimmicky like most features Samsung throws out there. The 2nd camera can functions differently. You can zoom in closer(iPhone 7), widen your pics(LG G5/V20), better monochrome pics(Huawei phones), or add additional camera enhancements.
Dual cameras CAN be dope. They're not always done right.
Nah, that's why I mentioned the good ones.
The dual camera at this point on cell phones are not there yet and aesthetically makes the phone with Hideous
Nothing compelling has come from dual cameras so far. Let's see what they come with in the future.
Not to you
Exactly. Thanks for chiming in.
Of the ones you mentioned the wide angle would be the most useful but still not a must have for me.
Dual camera if done right is a must have feature... LG has done a great job with dual camera with wide angle one becoming fav for many people and even tech bloggers... IPhone 7 plus people loving the boken effect..
So just bcoz Samsung phones don't have it doesn't mean it's not a necessity.. My main reason to buy LG g6 is flat screen and dual camera
Bokeh effect doesn't need the second lens.
I use my G5 wide angle camera all the time. It is one of my favorite things about the phone.
You actually own a g5 ....OK
Next year's version is going to be LIT 🔥
For learn andoid starting level
http://blog.e-logicsense.com/
Thanks
Dual Camera is so GREAT .
My LG V20 is lightyears abend of the S8
2016 phone :-P
Keyboard seems great too
Are we not at a point now where camera quality is so high that dual cameras is necessary? How much higher quality can we get and the human eye be able to really tell the difference?
There are still some areas the camera needs to improve on, especially in low lights. Low lights pictures tends to be okay, not amazing. Front cameras are good but not as great as the back camera.
Most dual camera phones look hideous from the back . And the LG phone are know exception, this is a Un baked feature. As a photographer that uses a real camera we laugh at this attempt to try turn your phone into a dslr . If you want better back ground blur get a phone with a wider aperture (s7 edge and pixel). The two best cell camera the last two years. ...are the pixel and s7 need I say more ......I can do all the same things with a single lens camera and not muck up the looks of the phone and the extra complexity dual lens bring