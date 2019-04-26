In recent years, the story mode for first-person shooting games has started to feel like an afterthought, something to shoehorn into your multiplayer experience for those of us who complain, but not a serious part of the process. There are exceptions to this, of course, and some FPS have started to use the story mode in earnest, so now seems the perfect time to bring back an FPS that spent hours telling a great story. XIII, the PlayStation 2 classic, is getting a remaster for the PlayStation 4 and from what we are seeing it could be a good one. What is XIII?

Based on the comic book of the same name, XIII is a Jason Bourne-style story of an assassin that loses his memory. In the case of XIII — you are called XIII because you have a tattoo of it on your chest — you have also been accused of killing the President of the United States. What follows is an excellent and story-driven example of how to make a great game. Back when it was first created, a lot of the game styles and mechanics were almost unknown. Cel shading was in its infancy, and by using comic book panels to break up the story, XIII maximized the impact of that cell-shaded aesthetic. It also used a lot of in-game mechanics that made for some fascinating moments in the game. Using people as hostages and human shields is not seen very much, even in modern games, yet it added a layer of depth to your gaming session that makes XIII stand out in my mind. Even the use of furniture to use non-lethal force against enemies was almost unheard of at the time. It felt to me like you could do almost all of the game and never fire a shot if you really put your mind to it. So is this a sequel?

No, this is a remix. They are taking the story from the original game and reworking almost all of it to better fit today's demanding gaming standards. Starting with the most obvious thing to overhaul: the graphics. The graphics engine is getting a massive makeover using the power of the PlayStation 4 to push the graphical fidelity forward while still maintaining that cel-shaded feel that made the original XIII stand out. Along with the graphical changes, some of the gameplay mechanics will be tweaked to better fit with the way modern FPS games work. I'm hoping we don't lose some of the more enjoyable mechanics because of these changes but I think PlayMagic will do a good job. They seem to really care about the game so hopefully, they won't mess with it too much. They are also remixing the sound for the new game, though I hope they don't update the dialogue. One of the best things about looking back at old games is hearing the style of dialogue from that time. Plus, the original XIII had TV's Batman, Adam West, and anything with him in it should be preserved at all costs. What is the game going to look like?