What do you think of when you hear the Xiaomi name? For Indian consumers, the brand is synonymous with budget phones, and for good reason. For the last five years, Xiaomi flooded the Indian market with a wave of entry-level and budget phones, allowing it to rise up the ranks and become the country's largest phone manufacturer. Xiaomi held that title for more than two years now, and it did so purely on the back of the Redmi series.

That's why it's interesting to see that the brand is now focusing its attention on the premium segment. At a roundtable held in Delhi earlier this week, Xiaomi's category head Raghu Reddy charted out the brand's commitment to the premium category, stating to Gadgets 360 that several "Mi premium flagship devices" will make their debut in India over the course of 2020.

Xiaomi will have a tough time casting off its budget roots and establishing itself as a premium brand in India.

Xiaomi's intentions are straightforward enough, but the brand will have a tough time convincing customers to buy into its premium devices. Xiaomi has done a remarkable job establishing itself as a budget player, and to break off those roots and focus on the premium segment will be a significant undertaking. Xiaomi spun off the budget Redmi series into its own sub-brand last year, and while there's a clear differentiation between both the Redmi and Mi brands in China, that isn't the case in India.

The Redmi brand is synonymous with the Mi label in India, and that has worked for Xiaomi in the past because it didn't launch many high-end devices in the country. Aside from the Mi Mix 2 and the Android One-based Mi A1/A2/A3, Xiaomi has focused solely on Redmi devices, but it is now looking to change that. From Reddy: