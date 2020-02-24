A dedicated microSD card slot used to be a standard feature on Android phones a few years back. Now, however, things have changed. Most flagship smartphones these days lack expandable storage since they come with ample onboard storage.

To give users added flexibility, Xiaomi is now working on a SIM card that can also be used as a microSD card. A new Xiaomi patent application spotted by IT Home has revealed that the Chinese brand is developing a card that will have your usual SIM technology on one side and storage technology on the other. Going by the patent sketch, it appears the card will only be compatible with a proprietary SIM tray and won't use the same microSD technology that manufacturers currently use.