Feral Interactive today announced that it's bringing the XCOM 2 Collection, the complete edition of the original strategy game, to Android. The game is set to launch on Android on July 13. The collection includes the base game, the expansion pack War of the Chosen, and the four DLC packs. Interested users can pre-register now on the Play Store page, and the game will set you back $25.

XCOM 2, the sequel to 2012's XCOM: Enemy Unknown, was originally developed by Firaxis, and launched on PC, PS4, and Xbox in 2016. It takes place in a future in which alien invaders have succeeded in conquering Earth, and the player character is the lead strategist for the human resistance.