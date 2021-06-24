What you need to know
- Feral Interactive is porting the XCOM 2 Collection to Android. It's set to be released on July 13, and users can pre-register now.
- XCOM 2 is a turn-based strategy title that was originally released on PC, PS4, and Xbox One in 2016.
- The collection was ported to the Switch and iOS last year, and now it's finally coming to Android.
Feral Interactive today announced that it's bringing the XCOM 2 Collection, the complete edition of the original strategy game, to Android. The game is set to launch on Android on July 13. The collection includes the base game, the expansion pack War of the Chosen, and the four DLC packs. Interested users can pre-register now on the Play Store page, and the game will set you back $25.
XCOM 2, the sequel to 2012's XCOM: Enemy Unknown, was originally developed by Firaxis, and launched on PC, PS4, and Xbox in 2016. It takes place in a future in which alien invaders have succeeded in conquering Earth, and the player character is the lead strategist for the human resistance.
The gameplay, with its turn-based grid strategy gameplay, has come to other mobile platforms before. The XCOM 2 Collection was ported to Switch and iOS in 2020 (the iOS port was also developed by Feral Interactive).
If you want to play the game, you need a phone that supports Android 9 or later, as well as 8.5 GB of free space. The game is supported for the following list of devices:
- ASUS ROG Phone II
- Google Pixel 3 / 3XL / 4 / 4XL
- HTC U12+
- OnePlus 6T / 7 / 8 / 8T
- Samsung Galaxy S9 / S10 / S10+ / S10e / S20 / S21
- Samsung Galaxy Note9 / Note10 / Note10+ / Note20 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 / S7
- Sony Xperia 1 / XZ2 Compact
- Vivo NEX S
- Xiaomi Mi 9
- Xiaomi Pocophone F1
