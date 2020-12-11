If there's a single feature that set the high-end phones of 2020 apart from those of the previous year, it's the arrival of fast 120Hz displays. Some of the best Android phones like Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra and OnePlus 8 Pro showed how pumping out an extra 60 frames every second could result in a smoother, more responsive experience.

Use a 120Hz phone for long, and it's hard to go back to 60. Devices that just a few months ago felt fast enough now make for a jarring visual experience. It's not just about a few extra frames of animation or a smoother-scrolling Twitter feed. Most fast displays also amp up the touch sampling rate to 240Hz, meaning the phone literally becomes more responsive.

Marketing 120Hz displays in 2020 was uniquely challenging.

As impressive and enjoyable as a fast display is, manufacturers faced challenges marketing the feature in 2020. This was a year when many brick-and-mortar stores have been closed or suffering from reduced footfall, with visitors less likely to want to paw at a communal demo device for fear of Covid contamination. For a feature that can't really be properly shown or experienced through an ad on your 60Hz laptop, TV or phone screen, this was less than ideal. Manufacturers like Samsung and OnePlus instead had to resort to video ads demonstrating 120Hz by showing the relative difference between 15 and 30 frames per second, which failed to really capture what makes a fast screen enjoyable to use.

What's more, this new age of phone screen smoothness comes at a cost — in terms of both price and battery consumption. In the West, 120Hz displays were limited to expensive flagship phones for much of the year. And doubling the frame rate of your phone of course means it has to do more number-crunching to output those extra frames and update the panel twice as fast.