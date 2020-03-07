What you need to know
- PhoneBuff has put the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the Galaxy S20 Ultra to the test.
- They dropped the phones from different heights to find out which was more durable.
- The scores were mighty close.
A new drop test pitting the iPhone 11 Pro Max against the Galaxy S20 Ultra has surfaced, and we want to know what you think.
The guys over at PhoneBuff dropped both phones from a couple of different heights multiple times to find out which was more durable.
First up, they dropped both phones onto their back. As you can imagine, the iPhone's glass back did not hold up well, shattering in this phase of the testing. Conversely, the Galaxy S20 came up basically unmarked.
Next, both phones were dropped onto their corner. The iPhone took a narrow victory here, but both phones performed well.
Finally, the phones were dropped onto their front. Both phone's screens cracked, the iPhone considerably more, however, both continued to function. As a result, PhoneBuff awarded the Galaxy S20 the victory as a result. The prize? They absolutely obliterated it in a further round of bonus testing.
As both phones survived the three initial tests, PhoneBuff went ahead and dropped both of them onto their front from a greater height of 1.5 meters ten times. As you'll see from the video, the Galaxy S20 Ultra did not fair well, and by the end of it was damaged beyond use. Interestingly enough, the iPhone, which underperformed in initial testing, actually did a lot better later on, only the rear camera of the phone stopped working completely.
So why not take a look below and let us know which phone you think is more durable?
