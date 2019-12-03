For those thinking about making the leap to US Mobile, you're probably wondering which phone you should bring over, or if you need to buy one from them. The good news is that 99% of phones in America will run on US Mobile! This includes the latest Android devices like the OnePlus 7T, Pixel 4, Galaxy Note 10, and Galaxy S10.

There are a few caveats to keep in mind:

The device needs to be unlocked. You'll get two SIM cards in the US Mobile Starter Kit. If one doesn't work, use the other.

Your device needs to be able to run on Band 2 1900 MHz for 2G network access - all you need for talk and text.

Your device needs to be able to run on Band 4 1700/2100 MHz, Band 2 1900 MHz and Band 12 700 MHz for LTE access.

US Mobile's best coverage is via their Super LTE network. To see if your device is compatible, just punch in its IMEI number on US Mobile's networks page.

If you don't have a serviceable phone at the ready, you can always get a device directly from US Mobile. If you do, there's free shipping in the US, and it comes with a free SIM card. Devices range in price point from $60 up to $1170 for the iPhone XS Max. US Mobile's lineup includes the HTC One M10, Sony Xperia Z5 Premium, the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge, and others. That said, there's a healthy selection no matter what your needs and budget are looking like.

As always, if you ever have any problems setting up your US Mobile account, you can get in touch with their support in seconds. Be sure to take a look at our in-depth review of US Mobile to learn about what to expect in day-to-day service.