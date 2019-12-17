As an Android user, there's bound to come a time when you consider leaving the platform for iOS. That's not to take anything away from Android — it's a simple fact of the grass always being greener on the other side.
We've talked about this topic before, but with it sprouting up once again in the AC forums, we wanted to ask a slightly different question — what would it take for you to leave Android for an iPhone?
Maybe it's iOS's better app support. Perhaps you want a phone that's guaranteed to get years of updates. Waiting to see what Apple offers with the iPhone 12? Here's what some of our AC forum members had to say.
What about you? What would it take for you to leave Android for iOS?
Join the conversation in the forums!
Here’s how Google uses dual cameras for the Pixel 4’s portrait mode
Portrait mode on the Pixel 4 is pretty darn great, and thanks to a new post on the Google AI Blog, we have a better understanding of just how it works.
Samsung might be getting help from LG for the Galaxy S11's batteries
Phones keep getting more and more specs that can be a death sentence for batteries. So it seems Samsung may be reaching out to LG for help on that front for the upcoming Galaxy S11 phones.
Interactive size comparison between PS4 Pro, Xbox Series X and Xbox One X
So, how big is the Xbox Series X? Our 3D interactive size comparison offers the best look yet at how the Xbox Series X stacks up to its closest current contemporaries.
The Moto E6 is the best phone you can buy for under $100 right now
It's possible to get a decent Android experience, even on a shoestring budget. Just look at the Moto E6.