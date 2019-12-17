As an Android user, there's bound to come a time when you consider leaving the platform for iOS. That's not to take anything away from Android — it's a simple fact of the grass always being greener on the other side.

We've talked about this topic before, but with it sprouting up once again in the AC forums, we wanted to ask a slightly different question — what would it take for you to leave Android for an iPhone?

Maybe it's iOS's better app support. Perhaps you want a phone that's guaranteed to get years of updates. Waiting to see what Apple offers with the iPhone 12? Here's what some of our AC forum members had to say.