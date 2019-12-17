iPhone 11 Pro and Google Pixel 4 XLSource: Joe Maring / Android Central

As an Android user, there's bound to come a time when you consider leaving the platform for iOS. That's not to take anything away from Android — it's a simple fact of the grass always being greener on the other side.

We've talked about this topic before, but with it sprouting up once again in the AC forums, we wanted to ask a slightly different question — what would it take for you to leave Android for an iPhone?

Maybe it's iOS's better app support. Perhaps you want a phone that's guaranteed to get years of updates. Waiting to see what Apple offers with the iPhone 12? Here's what some of our AC forum members had to say.

Gayle Lynn

I have both. Love each. Each has its own quarks. Recently switched from Google Photos to Amazon. With a Mac you can export files and photos between platforms, import from Galaxy and iPhone for all your stuff. Take your secco from the S10 and use an adapter on the Mac or, you can now use external storage with usbc to lightning on the iPhone.

callihan_44

you will eventually get bored with the iPhone lol, one thing though that helped me stay a little longer with ios was DARK MODE...finally atleast have an option besides the boring gray monotone color....messages pop out at you when reading imessage&hellip;.speaking of which, imessage is the best messaging app imo...especially if you have a bunch of contacts who have iphones ...it just works perfectly. ...

CincyGuy

I agree with everything you said 100% :). I realized I haven't changed my launcher (Nova Prime) settings or layout in 3 years, and I think I've been using the same icon pack that long as well. I turned 50 in August and care less and less about screwing around with those settings. Getting old and set in my ways I guess. The ringtone thing was the most frustrating thing by far. I was this --&gt;&lt;--...

Morty2264

I can understand what you are saying. My brother has an iPhone and absolutely loves it-I do not think he will ever go back to Android. It just works and does what he needs it to, especially for his job. My in-laws and almost all of my husband's extended family has iPhones (minus two people, and him and I make four). Sometimes, you really do need that continuity with group chats and iMessage....

What about you? What would it take for you to leave Android for iOS?

Join the conversation in the forums!