Getting a new phone can be really exciting. There are new features to check out, powerful specs to make your games run better than ever before, and possibly a new version of Android to familiarize yourself with.

As much fun as a new phone can be, it also has the potential to be rather stressful. Setting up a new phone from scratch can take a long time depending on how many files you have and apps you use, but thankfully, backup/restore services help take most of the pain out of this process.

Some of our AC forum members recently started talking about which backup service they use, saying:

What say you? What backup and restore service do you use for your phones?

Join the conversation in the forums!