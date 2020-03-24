Android backupSource: Android Central

Getting a new phone can be really exciting. There are new features to check out, powerful specs to make your games run better than ever before, and possibly a new version of Android to familiarize yourself with.

As much fun as a new phone can be, it also has the potential to be rather stressful. Setting up a new phone from scratch can take a long time depending on how many files you have and apps you use, but thankfully, backup/restore services help take most of the pain out of this process.

Best online learning websites for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more

Some of our AC forum members recently started talking about which backup service they use, saying:

williams448

I use Samsung Cloud's auto backup daily, but use Smart Switch when transferring data to a new phone. Some people say they have issues with Smart Switch, but I have used it with the last 3 or 4 new phones, &amp; I have had no issues. All Google apps I have set to sync in the background so I don't worry with them at all. I like simplicity &amp; all the stock Samsung options work good for me, and I get...

Reply
msm0511

I generally prefer to do everything from scratch to avoid any issues, but I do semi-regularly backup using Smart Switch on my laptop. I would feel safest to use that vs. any other type of backup. I also do the Samsung auto backup to the cloud, but that's more or less for that particular phone I'm using at the time. If I have a major crash or if I have to do a factory reset I have the daily...

Reply
mustang7757

Use both Samsung cloud , smart switch and google photos to sync with gallery .

Reply

What say you? What backup and restore service do you use for your phones?

Join the conversation in the forums!