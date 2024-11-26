Fossil rolls out a Wear OS update for Gen 6 watches after bowing out

What you need to know

Users on Reddit have reported a new Fossil update for its Gen 6 watches rocking Android 11 (Wear OS 3.5).

The update appears quite minor as users report the new firmware version and that it rocks the April 2024 security patch.

In January, Fossil announced that it was bowing out of the smartwatch game; however, it stated it would continue to support its "existing" devices.

Your eyes aren't deceiving you, Fossil is rolling out a Wear OS update for users with its latest smartwatch.

A user on Reddit posted a photo of their Fossil Gen 6 Venture downloading a new Wear OS update (via 9to5Google). Several more users chimed in, stating they've also begun noticing the update appear on a Gen 6 watch. According to the publication, it seems users with a Gen 6 device will begin updating to version RFHF.240305.011 today (Nov 26) or later this week.

The OP (original poster), a_blue_day, returned to their post to state the update states it's based on Android 11 (Wear OS 3.5) and contains Google's April 2024 security update.

The users on Reddit haven't highlighted any patch notes, which could mean it's a generic blurb of text. Curiously, another thread on the WearOS subreddit claims the update might've altered the look of the AOD (always-on display) notifications. A user states the AOD displays notifications in a single line, but it could've just been something they overlooked in the past.

While one user spotted the update on a Fossil Gen 6 Venture, it seems that others with a standard Gen 6 are seeing it, too. Users with a Gen 6 Wellness Edition should also check their devices for the latest update.

Some users aren't seeing the update at the same time, so continue to check your device as the week progresses.

While surprising, this update for Fossil's Gen 6 devices isn't that surprising. The company bowed out of the smartwatch game in January 2024 but left some hope. During its announcement, the company stated its Gen 6 devices would be the last ones from its kitchen. However, a major catalyst for its Wear OS departure is the competition. The company stated the smartwatch market had "evolved significantly over the past few years."

Additionally, OEMs like Google and Samsung seemed to take off in ways Fossil struggled to keep up with. Though it's gone, Fossil said it would continue to update its existing smartwatches "for the next few years." The last update for the Gen 6 arrived last year with the August 2023 security patch, per users on Reddit.